AGL 6.44 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.63%)
ANL 9.66 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.47%)
AVN 80.66 Increased By ▲ 1.94 (2.46%)
BOP 5.56 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.96%)
CNERGY 5.09 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.6%)
EFERT 81.96 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (0.56%)
EPCL 53.87 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (0.71%)
FCCL 14.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.14%)
FFL 6.32 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.96%)
FLYNG 7.88 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.51%)
GGGL 9.87 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.81%)
GGL 17.06 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (5.44%)
HUMNL 5.87 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.21%)
KEL 2.86 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.78%)
LOTCHEM 28.73 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.1%)
MLCF 28.36 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.11%)
OGDC 74.05 Increased By ▲ 2.60 (3.64%)
PAEL 16.29 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.69%)
PIBTL 5.54 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (4.53%)
PRL 17.82 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (3.79%)
SILK 1.08 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.89%)
TELE 10.16 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.09%)
TPL 7.62 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.97%)
TPLP 18.51 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.7%)
TREET 22.48 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1.95%)
TRG 126.50 Increased By ▲ 8.47 (7.18%)
UNITY 20.27 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.1%)
WAVES 10.92 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.58%)
WTL 1.59 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.63%)
BR100 4,301 Increased By 86.5 (2.05%)
BR30 15,998 Increased By 446.2 (2.87%)
KSE100 42,901 Increased By 635.9 (1.5%)
KSE30 15,661 Increased By 283.4 (1.84%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 11, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Decline in wheat steadies

Reuters Published 11 Nov, 2022 05:54am
Follow us

PARIS/SINGAPORE: Chicago wheat steadied after falling to a two-month low on Thursday as market attention turned to US inflation and grain export data later in the day.

Corn and soybeans edged lower on higher official estimates for US harvest yields and a stronger dollar.

The most-active wheat contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) was up 0.3% at $8.09 a bushel by 1244 GMT, after setting a new two-month low earlier in the session.

CBOT corn was down 0.4% at $6.61-3/4 a bushel, while soybeans eased 0.5% to $14.44-1/2 a bushel.

The monthly US inflation reading is being closely watched as a gauge for the pace of further interest rate hikes by the US Federal Reserve.

“This inflation data will move our commodity markets via the US dollar and overall risk vibe,” Peak Trading Research said.

An increased projection of global supplies by the US Department of Agriculture (USDA) in a monthly supply-demand report on Wednesday pressured wheat futures that have already pushed down by continuing exports through the Black Sea.

However, another sharp cut in wheat production forecast in drought-affected Argentina, in an update from the Rosario grains exchange on Wednesday, lent some support to prices.

Uncertainty also surrounds the continuation of a United Nations-backed shipping corridor from Ukraine, which currently runs to Nov. 19.

Top UN officials will meet a senior Russian delegation in Geneva on Friday to discuss extending the grain export deal.

US corn and soybean inventories will be bigger than previously thought as yields of both crops were revised up from last month, the USDA said in its report on Wednesday.

Demand concerns were also hanging over both markets, with Mexican demand for US corn uncertain after government statements against biotech crops.

Soybean traders were weighing concerns over Beijing’s Covid situation.

Wheat Soybeans CBOT USDA US inflation

Comments

1000 characters

Decline in wheat steadies

Pakistan, KSA to sign several pacts

Foreign investment: Concessions given to Reko Diq should be available to all other projects: CJP

General Bajwa begins farewell visits

Imran pins his hopes on CJP

Nawaz issued diplomatic passport

Transit strikes snarl London, Paris as workers seek raises

KCR project: Sindh govt to bear share of local cost burden

Pakistan, China agree to spur CPEC momentum: govt

Pakistan-GCC Free Trade Agreements: Bilawal for finalisation of talks

Shehbaz meets Nawaz amid tight police security

Read more stories