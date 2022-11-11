AGL 6.44 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.63%)
Alleged tax evasion by firm making cosmetic products being probed

Recorder Report Published 11 Nov, 2022 07:03am
ISLAMABAD: Directorate General of Intelligence and Investigation Inland Revenue (DGIIIR) is investigating a case of massive tax evasion by a prominent company engaged in the manufacturing of cosmetic products.

According to the documents of the DGIIIR, the agency has approached the Regional Tax Office (RTO) Peshawar and the regional directorate of the Intelligence and Investigation IR Peshawar for verification of data.

The agency has decided to investigate the complaint filed against the said local company engaged in the manufacturing of shampoos and hair oil on the allegations of tax evasion.

In a communication to the regional directorate of the Intelligence and Investigation IR Peshawar, Directorate General of Intelligence and Investigation Inland Revenue (IR) has directed the regional office that serious allegations of tax evasion has been made against the said company. The FBR database revealed that the said company is being operated under the jurisdiction of RTO Peshawar, RTO Lahore, and Corporate RTO Lahore. There are three different sales tax registration numbers (STRNs) allocated to the said company operating under the jurisdiction of RTO Peshawar, RTO Lahore, and Corporate RTO Lahore.

The regional offices should submit their reports on the said case.

The regional directorate of the Intelligence and Investigation IR Peshawar has requested the RTO Peshawar to provide records for investigation.

In order to proceed further in the matter, it is requested to provide details of last five years' income tax and sales tax audits, assessments and recovery position (if any) in respect of the aforementioned registered person so as to enable this Directorate to proceed further in the matter.

Details of any other proceedings conducted on any of the contents pinpointed in the complaint may also be intimated, the directorate added.

