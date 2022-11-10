AGL 6.44 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.63%)
ANL 9.66 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.47%)
AVN 80.66 Increased By ▲ 1.94 (2.46%)
BOP 5.56 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.96%)
CNERGY 5.09 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.6%)
EFERT 81.96 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (0.56%)
EPCL 53.87 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (0.71%)
FCCL 14.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.14%)
FFL 6.32 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.96%)
FLYNG 7.88 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.51%)
GGGL 9.87 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.81%)
GGL 17.06 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (5.44%)
HUMNL 5.87 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.21%)
KEL 2.86 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.78%)
LOTCHEM 28.73 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.1%)
MLCF 28.36 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.11%)
OGDC 74.05 Increased By ▲ 2.60 (3.64%)
PAEL 16.29 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.69%)
PIBTL 5.54 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (4.53%)
PRL 17.82 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (3.79%)
SILK 1.08 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.89%)
TELE 10.16 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.09%)
TPL 7.62 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.97%)
TPLP 18.51 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.7%)
TREET 22.48 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1.95%)
TRG 126.50 Increased By ▲ 8.47 (7.18%)
UNITY 20.27 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.1%)
WAVES 10.92 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.58%)
WTL 1.59 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.63%)
BR100 4,301 Increased By 86.5 (2.05%)
BR30 15,998 Increased By 446.2 (2.87%)
KSE100 42,901 Increased By 635.9 (1.5%)
KSE30 15,661 Increased By 283.4 (1.84%)
Copper prices fall as worries over Chinese demand increase

Reuters Published 10 Nov, 2022 05:39pm
LONDON: Copper prices fell on Thursday as rising coronavirus infections and weak economic data in China deepened concerns of weak demand from the biggest metals-consuming country.

Adding pressure was a rising dollar, which made dollar-priced metals costlier for buyers with other currencies, and declines on global equities markets ahead of U.S. inflation data expected at 1330 GMT.

Benchmark copper on the London Metal Exchange (LME) was down 0.9% at $8,035 a tonne at 1154 GMT.

The metal used in power and construction rallied sharply last week on hopes that China will dispense with a zero-COVID policy that has stifled economic activity.

But prices are still down more than 25% from a high in March due to slowing growth in China and elsewhere.

A state news agency said Chinese authorities should take a more targeted approach to tackle COVID outbreaks, but the country is again grappling with a surge of infections and Chinese stock markets fell.

Millions of residents of China’s southern manufacturing hub of Guangzhou are being required to take COVID-19 tests.

Chinese demand fears haunt copper market

“What’s been holding back the Chinese economy will continue,” said WisdomTree analyst Nitesh Shah, though he added that copper prices were unlikely to fall much further because of high infrastructure spending around the world.

Data showed that in October factory gate prices dropped and auto sales rose at their slowest pace in five months. Meanwhile, analysts expected new yuan loans to have slumped in October and China’s usual year-end export surge is in doubt.

Despite a fall in copper inventories in LME-registered warehouses, the premium for cash copper over the three-month LME contract has fallen to around $10 a tonne from more than $100 last month, suggesting ample supply.

LME aluminium was down 1.6% at $2,283 a tonne, zinc fell 1.5% to $2,811.50, nickel dipped 0.5% to $24,560, lead slipped 1.9% to $2,038 and tin was down 0.7% at $19,675.

