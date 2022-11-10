AGL 6.42 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.31%)
Commodity-linked stocks drag FTSE 100 lower; AstraZeneca jumps

Reuters Published 10 Nov, 2022 01:51pm
UK’s blue-chip FTSE 100 index fell on Thursday, as miners and oil giants tracked losses in commodity prices, although a strong performance by drugmaker AstraZeneca following an upbeat forecast helped cap losses ahead of key US inflation data.

The large-cap FTSE 100 dipped 0.1% by 0822 GMT.

The mid-cap FTSE 250 shed 0.3%. Energy firms and miners fell 1% and 1.3%, respectively, tracking prices of oil and metals that were hit by a stronger US dollar.

Shares of AstraZeneca jumped 1.5% after the drugmaker raised its full-year adjusted earnings forecast, helped by sales of its roster of cancer drugs.

The wider pharmaceuticals sector rose 1.2%.

FTSE 100 falls as M&S cost warning leads retailers lower

The US consumer prices data is likely to show an easing in the monthly and yearly core numbers for October to 0.5% and 6.5%, respectively, according to a Reuters poll.

WH Smith climbed 4.1% after the company reinstated dividends and posted an annual profit, supported by a post-pandemic travel rebound.

FTSE 100 index

Commodity-linked stocks drag FTSE 100 lower; AstraZeneca jumps

