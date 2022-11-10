‘Assassination plot’: Imran Khan says he will ‘reveal’ name of ‘second officer’

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan on Wednesday threatened to unveil the name of a second ‘officer’ involved in the plot to kill him while the Punjab home ministry’s initial forensic report on the Wazirabad attack revealed that there were two assailants involved in the assassination attempt.

In a tweet, the former prime minister said he will disclose the name of second officer who was sitting with a senior military officer in the control room from around 12 noon to 5 pm (the day the attack took place) monitoring the execution of the plot. “I had discovered the assassination plot hatched against me almost two months ago and exposed it in Rahim Yar Khan on September 24 public rally. The Wazirabad assassination attempt followed a script,” he claimed.

Meanwhile, after the conclusion of a meeting of senior leadership of the party that was chaired by the PTI Chairman, Adviser to Chief Minister of Punjab on Home Affairs Omar Sarfraz Cheema and PTI senior leader Farrukh Habib told the media that the initial forensic report revealed that there were at least two assailants involved in the attack, adding the preliminary forensic report was placed before the meeting.

Cheema averred that the opponents were trying to create a misleading narrative and that religious hatred was being spread against the former prime minister. “After the Wazirabad incident, it has again been attempted to spew poison against Imran Khan in Hafizabad as well,” he added

'Farcical FIR': Imran Khan says his lawyers will convey his position

On the appointment of Inspector General of Police Punjab, he pointed out that the federal government may use its authority, but it was the responsibility of provincial government to give names for the appointment. He stated there will be no governor rule in Punjab; only the people will rule the province.

On this occasion, PTI senior leader Farrukh Habib was confident that the attempt to cover up the assassination attempt will fail, adding that a well-planned assassination attack was carried out on Imran Khan. “All the people involved in the attack will be exposed,” he added. He lambasted Federal Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah for levelling ‘baseless accusations’ against the PTI Chairman.

PTI senior leaders Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Fawad Chaudhary, Asad Umar, Azam Swati, Omar Sarfraz Cheema, Farrukh Habib, Dr Yasmin Rashid, Hammad Azhar and others were present in the meeting and they discussed the forensic report, the arrangements for the ‘long march’ and current political situation.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022