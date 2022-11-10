AGL 6.32 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.16%)
ANL 9.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.52%)
AVN 78.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.26%)
BOP 5.39 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.7%)
CNERGY 5.00 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.25%)
EFERT 81.52 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.39%)
EPCL 53.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.32%)
FCCL 14.76 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.43%)
FFL 6.35 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (9.11%)
FLYNG 7.84 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.35%)
GGGL 9.58 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.38%)
GGL 16.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.49%)
HUMNL 5.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-12.56%)
KEL 2.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.4%)
LOTCHEM 28.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.83%)
MLCF 27.98 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.3%)
OGDC 71.67 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (1.07%)
PAEL 15.99 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (2.17%)
PIBTL 5.33 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.57%)
PRL 17.19 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.3%)
SILK 1.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.85%)
TELE 10.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.79%)
TPL 7.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.27%)
TPLP 18.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.87%)
TREET 22.09 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.41%)
TRG 117.68 Decreased By ▼ -2.82 (-2.34%)
UNITY 19.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.04%)
WAVES 10.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.48%)
BR100 4,214 Increased By 19.5 (0.46%)
BR30 15,552 Decreased By -15.5 (-0.1%)
KSE100 42,265 Increased By 218 (0.52%)
KSE30 15,378 Increased By 77.7 (0.51%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 10, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Turkmen envoy offers to help Pakistan meet its energy needs

Press Release Published 10 Nov, 2022 07:08am
Follow us

ISLAMABAD: Atadjan Movlamov, Ambassador of Turkmenistan to Pakistan and Dean of Diplomatic Corps has said that Turkmenistan and Pakistan have huge potential of bilateral trade that can be enhanced through people-to-people contacts.

He said Turkmenistan was rich in energy and could meet energy needs of Pakistan, adding Turkmenistan wanted more access through the sea, as it was a landlocked country. He said transit trade was important for his country, as the shortest route of trade was through Karachi and Gwadar ports.

He said this while addressing the business community during his visit to Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI). The Ambassador said Turkmenistan was producing electricity at a very cheap rate and gave a detailed presentation on the TAPI project, which would help Pakistan to meet the energy needs of its growing population.

He said both countries should be connected through optical fibre cable by Arabian Sea and Pakistan could benefit millions of dollars from it. He said that both countries had 30th years of diplomatic relationship and expressed a desire to strengthen those relations through trade and investment.

Speaking at the occasion, Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari, President ICCI said Pakistan and Turkmenistan enjoyed mutually respectful and cordial relations, which were supported by history, culture and religion. He stressed that both countries should focus on enhancing bilateral trade and economic relations as they had good potential to do trade in many items.

He said CPEC provided a good opportunity to increase bilateral cooperation and shift the focus of the relationship to address the socio-economic challenges, build economic linkages and enhance bilateral trade.

Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari said Pakistan and Turkmenistan should facilitate frequent exchange of trade delegations and organise single country exhibitions on reciprocal basis to promote trade ties. He highlighted the connectivity issue and suggested that one ‘transport and goods company’ should be established to solve the logistic problems between the two countries. He also suggested a long-term visa for businessmen to facilitate frequent exchange of trade delegations from both sides. He termed it important to establish air, road and railway connectivity between Pakistan and Central Asian Republics to improve trade relations.

He underscored the importance of establishing road link via Istanbul, Turkmenistan and Karachi, which was the shortest route of six days for transport, even at a speed of 50 km/hour, whereas transportation of goods through sea took about 35 days besides incurring huge freight cost.

Faad Waheed, Senior Vice President said that ICCI was planning to organise ECO Business Forum in which diplomats and relevant government officials shall be invited to discuss important issues including TAPI project and developing direct links between Pakistan and Turkmenistan.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Bilateral trade Turkmenistan TAPI project Turkmen envoy Atadjan Movlamov energy needs

Comments

1000 characters

Turkmen envoy offers to help Pakistan meet its energy needs

Economic crisis: AIIB to give us $500m to counter social fallout

Steps afoot to ink trade pacts with CARs

‘Assassination plot’: Imran Khan says he will ‘reveal’ name of ‘second officer’

SCBA for registration of FIR as per complainant’s version

World Bank to restructure $188m PHCSP

SBP launches ‘ESRM manual’ for banks and DFIs

Environmental, social risks: Financial sector must become sensitive to consequences: SBP governor

Interest-free banking verdict: SBP, NBP to withdraw pleas: Dar

Capital abuzz with new round of rumours

Arbitration pact: Halmore urges govt not to refer ‘excess profit’ issue to tribunal

Read more stories