Nov 10, 2022
Pakistan

Work on CBD boulevard, remodelling of Kalma Chowk Underpass begins

Recorder Report Published 10 Nov, 2022 07:48am
LAHORE: Punjab Central Business District Development Authority (PCBDDA), also known as Central Business District (CBD Punjab), has started construction of CBD Punjab Boulevard and Kalma Chowk Underpass remodelling.

Authority has also issued a road closure advisory for the project under which, the authority has decided to close Kalma Chowk Underpass for all types of traffic for a month.

In the starting phase, there will be a road closure for two weeks from Saint Marry Park till Centre Point. Traffic coming from Ferozepur Road and going towards Centre Point will be diverted through Kalma Chowk Underpass towards Centre Point.

The authority has planned that they will close the roads for a specific time period in accordance with the development in the construction work to avoid inconvenience for travellers.

PCBDDA CBD boulevard Kalma Chowk Underpass

