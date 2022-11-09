AGL 6.32 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.16%)
Hong Kong stocks finish lower

AFP Published 09 Nov, 2022 03:38pm
HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks closed lower on Wednesday after weak Chinese economic data, with traders also watching results from the United States’ crucial midterm elections.

The Hang Seng Index fell 1.20 percent, or 198.79 points, to end at 16,358.52.

Hong Kong stocks surge on China zero-Covid hopes

The Shanghai Composite Index lost 0.53 percent, or 16.33 points, to 3,048.17, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China’s second exchange closed down 0.41 percent, or 8.30 points, at 2,011.51.

