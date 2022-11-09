Hong Kong stocks finish lower

HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks closed lower on Wednesday after weak Chinese economic data, with traders also watching results from the United States’ crucial midterm elections.

The Hang Seng Index fell 1.20 percent, or 198.79 points, to end at 16,358.52.

The Shanghai Composite Index lost 0.53 percent, or 16.33 points, to 3,048.17, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China’s second exchange closed down 0.41 percent, or 8.30 points, at 2,011.51.