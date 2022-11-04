AGL 6.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.86%)
ANL 9.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.68%)
AVN 76.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.80 (-2.29%)
BOP 5.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.76%)
CNERGY 4.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.22%)
EFERT 80.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.39%)
EPCL 53.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.71%)
FCCL 14.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.38%)
FFL 5.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.68%)
FLYNG 7.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.9%)
GGGL 9.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.86%)
GGL 16.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-2.47%)
GTECH 8.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.71%)
HUMNL 6.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.74%)
KEL 2.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.07%)
LOTCHEM 28.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.11%)
MLCF 27.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.26%)
OGDC 70.34 Decreased By ▼ -1.96 (-2.71%)
PAEL 15.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.84%)
PIBTL 5.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.87%)
PRL 16.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-2.28%)
SILK 1.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.73%)
TELE 9.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.92%)
TPL 7.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.73%)
TPLP 18.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-2.54%)
TREET 21.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.4%)
TRG 119.12 Decreased By ▼ -2.03 (-1.68%)
UNITY 20.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-3.13%)
WAVES 10.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.95%)
WTL 1.58 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,155 Decreased By -37.6 (-0.9%)
BR30 15,349 Decreased By -269.4 (-1.72%)
KSE100 41,856 Decreased By -234.7 (-0.56%)
KSE30 15,234 Decreased By -160.5 (-1.04%)
Hong Kong stocks surge on China zero-Covid hopes

AFP Published November 4, 2022 Updated November 4, 2022 01:38pm
HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks jumped more than five percent Friday, building on a rally this week fuelled by speculation China will begin winding back some of its strict zero-Covid policies.

Reports of progress in US auditing of Chinese firms listed in New York also provided support to traders, easing concerns over a possible delisting of giants such as Alibaba and Tencent.

The Hang Seng Index Soared 5.36 percent, or 821.65 points, to 16,161.14 – giving it a gain of nearly nine percent over the week.

The Shanghai Composite Index climbed 2.43 percent, or 72.99 points, to 3,070.80, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China’s second exchange gained 2.68 percent, or 52.78 points, to 2,020.16.

The gains come after an unverified statement earlier this week suggested officials in Beijing had formed a committee to discuss changes to the Covid policy.

A shift away from zero-Covid would provide a much-needed boost to the economy, which has seen growth slashed by a series of lockdowns in the country’s biggest cities, including Shanghai and Beijing.

Hong Kong’s gains were boosted by a rally in tech firms with Alibaba up more than 20 percent at one point as traders also cheered a report that an inspection of Chinese firms listed in New York showed signs of progress.

The news fuelled hopes that a mass delisting of some of the country’s biggest firms could be avoided.

Hong Kong stocks close down more than 3%

Around 200 Chinese firms – including Alibaba and fast food conglomerate Yum China – are at risk of being kicked off the New York stock exchange if the inspectors do not sign off on the auditing papers as compliant.

“With so many positive chatters in the market, the indexes are having a relief rally,” Willer Chen, at Forsyth Barr Asia, said.

“A rumour of smooth talks between China-US over audits helped the sentiment as well” alongside growing talks about reopening.

Hong Kong stocks

