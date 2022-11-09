AGL 6.32 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.16%)
ANL 9.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.52%)
AVN 78.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.26%)
BOP 5.39 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.7%)
CNERGY 5.00 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.25%)
EFERT 81.52 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.39%)
EPCL 53.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.32%)
FCCL 14.76 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.43%)
FFL 6.35 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (9.11%)
FLYNG 7.84 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.35%)
GGGL 9.58 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.38%)
GGL 16.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.49%)
HUMNL 5.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-12.56%)
KEL 2.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.4%)
LOTCHEM 28.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.83%)
MLCF 27.98 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.3%)
OGDC 71.67 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (1.07%)
PAEL 15.99 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (2.17%)
PIBTL 5.33 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.57%)
PRL 17.19 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.3%)
SILK 1.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.85%)
TELE 10.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.79%)
TPL 7.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.27%)
TPLP 18.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.87%)
TREET 22.09 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.41%)
TRG 117.68 Decreased By ▼ -2.82 (-2.34%)
UNITY 19.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.04%)
WAVES 10.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.48%)
BR100 4,214 Increased By 19.5 (0.46%)
BR30 15,552 Decreased By -15.5 (-0.1%)
KSE100 42,265 Increased By 218 (0.52%)
KSE30 15,378 Increased By 77.7 (0.51%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 09, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

CBOT corn may fall into $6.60-1/2 to $6.62-1/2 range

Reuters Published 09 Nov, 2022 12:14pm
Follow us

SINGAPORE: CBOT corn may fall into a range of $6.60-1/2 to $6.62-1/2 per bushel, driven by a wave (c) from $6.88-1/4.

This wave has travelled far below its 100% projection level of $6.69-3/4.

It has a better chance of extending into $6.58-1/4 to $6.62-1/2 range.

The wave (c) is a part of a bigger wave C from $6.99 which could extend into a lower range of $6.46-1/4 to $6.54, as it has travelled below its 100 projection level of $6.66-1/2.

CBOT corn advances

Resistance is at $6.67, a break above which could lead to a gain into the $6.68-1/4 to $6.69-3/4 range.

On the daily chart, the downtrend from $7.66-1/4 may have resumed, which is riding on a wave (C) that could travel far below $5.61-3/4.

A realistic target could be either $6.55-1/2 or $6.39-3/4.

Corn US corn

Comments

1000 characters

CBOT corn may fall into $6.60-1/2 to $6.62-1/2 range

1st semifinal: Pakistan on top after powerplay

MBS, PM take stock of cooperation

SBP restrictions, rupee devaluation hitting auto sector: Indus Motor

Musk sells Tesla shares worth $3.95bn days after Twitter takeover

Oil prices dip on US inventory build, China COVID worries

Cryptos attempt to steady as Binance-FTX deal chills market

Commanders take stock of situation

Q1 non-tax collection dips 16.29pc to Rs202.159bn YoY

SBP takes big step to contain forex outflow

Govt plans to bring FCA mechanism of KE on a par with other Discos’

Read more stories