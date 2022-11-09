First winter rain turns weather cooler

KARACHI: The city saw a first winter rain on Monday night that turned the weather cooler, the Met Office said on Tuesday.

Gadap Town received 31 mm of rainfall, Masroor Base 18 mm, Saadi Town 16 mm, Faisal Base 15 mm, Surjani Town 8 mm, Korangi 7 mm, Keamari 6 mm and, North Karachi 5 mm.

In the next 24 hours: sunny weather is expected to prevail over the metropolis with temperature up to 33 Celsius and maximum 80 percent humidity.

Elsewhere in the country: Panjgur recorded 44 mm of rainfall, Malam Jabba 17 mm, Pattan 10 mm Balakot and Muzaffarabad Airport 8 mm each.

Leh saw a minimum temperature of minus 5 Celsius, Kalam, Babusar minus 1, Ziarat and Astore 1 Celsius, each over the past.

Over the next 24 hours: mainly dry weather is likely in most parts of the country.

“A westerly wave is present over western Balochis-tan. A fresh westerly is likely to approach upper and central parts of the country in next 24 hours,” the Met said.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022