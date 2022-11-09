KARACHI: The following were the cross transactions between client to client & financial institutions here on Tuesday (November 08, 2022).
===========================================================================================
CROSS TRANSACTIONS BETWEEN CLIENT TO CLIENT & FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS
===========================================================================================
Member Company Turnover Rates
Name of Shares
===========================================================================================
Seven Star Secc Bank AL-Habib 5,000 53.50
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 5,000 53.50
JS Global Cap. Faysal Bank 260,000 31.54
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 260,000 31.54
K & I Global Pioneer Cement 30,000 74.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 30,000 74.00
Topline Sec. TRG Pakistan Ltd. 50,000 117.68
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 50,000 117.68
===========================================================================================
Total Turnover 345,000
===========================================================================================
Copyright Business Recorder, 2022
Comments