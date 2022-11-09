KARACHI: The following were the cross transactions between client to client & financial institutions here on Tuesday (November 08, 2022).

=========================================================================================== CROSS TRANSACTIONS BETWEEN CLIENT TO CLIENT & FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS =========================================================================================== Member Company Turnover Rates Name of Shares =========================================================================================== Seven Star Secc Bank AL-Habib 5,000 53.50 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 5,000 53.50 JS Global Cap. Faysal Bank 260,000 31.54 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 260,000 31.54 K & I Global Pioneer Cement 30,000 74.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 30,000 74.00 Topline Sec. TRG Pakistan Ltd. 50,000 117.68 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 50,000 117.68 =========================================================================================== Total Turnover 345,000 ===========================================================================================

