AGL 6.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.16%)
ANL 9.69 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.94%)
AVN 79.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.15%)
BOP 5.33 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.57%)
CNERGY 5.03 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.86%)
EFERT 81.30 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.12%)
EPCL 53.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.19%)
FCCL 14.55 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.97%)
FFL 5.89 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.2%)
FLYNG 7.92 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (3.39%)
GGGL 9.54 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.95%)
GGL 16.25 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.12%)
GTECH 8.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.23%)
HUMNL 5.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-11.8%)
KEL 2.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.4%)
LOTCHEM 29.00 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.17%)
MLCF 27.94 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.16%)
OGDC 71.25 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.48%)
PAEL 16.03 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (2.43%)
PIBTL 5.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 17.34 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (2.18%)
SILK 1.08 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 10.14 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.1%)
TPL 7.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPLP 18.41 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.49%)
TREET 22.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 120.70 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.17%)
UNITY 20.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.45%)
WAVES 10.77 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.19%)
WTL 1.61 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,213 Increased By 18 (0.43%)
BR30 15,612 Increased By 44.5 (0.29%)
KSE100 42,243 Increased By 196 (0.47%)
KSE30 15,357 Increased By 57.1 (0.37%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 08, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Philippines’ unemployment hits new low since start of pandemic

Reuters Published 08 Nov, 2022 11:02am
<p>Photo: REUTERS</p>

Photo: REUTERS
Follow us

MANILA: The Philippines’ unemployment rate in September fell to a new low since the COVID-19 pandemic began, highlighting more green shoots of recovery as the country fully reopens its domestic economy.

The unemployment rate eased for a third month in a row to hit 5% in September, the statistics agency said on Tuesday, which bodes well for third quarter growth.

“The recent survey results show the gains of the full reopening of our economy,” Economic Planning Secretary Arsenio Balisacan said in a statement.

EU threatens US over electric car subsidies

Gross domestic product was 7.4% in the second quarter, bringing the average growth in the first half of the year to 7.8%, above the government’s 6.5-7.5% growth target for 2022. Official third quarter GDP data will be released on Nov. 10.

COVID-19 pandemic Philippines' unemployment rate Economic Planning Secretary Arsenio Balisacan

Comments

1000 characters

Philippines’ unemployment hits new low since start of pandemic

Intra-day update: rupee maintains positive momentum against US dollar

World risks ‘collective suicide’: UN chief

PM vows to complete current IMF programme

NTDC plans to evacuate power from 3 key HPPs

FIR registered in Wazirabad

The place of supply rules: NTC fully endorses viewpoint of provinces

Upper limit of premium raised to $15/barrel: OMCs allowed to recover Rs10/litre on HSD for 2 months

MBS may announce investment projects during his visit

Tax evasion: FBR lacks capacity to analyze big data: World Bank

Energy sector uplift: World Bank to extend $3bn funding

Read more stories