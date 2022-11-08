US oil may test support at $90.79

SINGAPORE: US oil may test a support at $90.79 per barrel, a break below could open the way towards $89.59-$90.13 range.

The contract failed twice to break a resistance at $92.84, the 61.8% projection level of an upward wave (C) from $82.09.

This wave could either end around $92.84 or extend a lot beyond this level.

Regardless of the ending point, a decent correction could have started towards $89.59, as pointed by the lower trendline of a rising wedge.

A break above $92.84, which seems unlikely, may lead to a gain into $93.94-$95.38 range.

On the daily chart, oil narrowly missed its target of $94.37, which works as a resistance and may trigger a pullback towards a falling trendline.

A break above $94.37 could lead to a gain to $99.97.