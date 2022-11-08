AGL 6.33 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.43%)
ANL 9.60 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.42%)
AVN 79.60 Increased By ▲ 2.75 (3.58%)
BOP 5.30 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.34%)
CNERGY 4.90 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.24%)
EFERT 81.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.34%)
EPCL 53.56 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.39%)
FCCL 14.43 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.12%)
FFL 5.84 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FLYNG 7.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.39%)
GGGL 9.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.42%)
GGL 16.20 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1%)
GTECH 8.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.23%)
HUMNL 6.64 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.15%)
KEL 2.85 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (2.52%)
LOTCHEM 29.02 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (2.22%)
MLCF 27.57 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.25%)
OGDC 70.88 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (0.83%)
PAEL 15.62 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.1%)
PIBTL 5.27 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.19%)
PRL 16.92 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.59%)
SILK 1.06 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.95%)
TELE 10.13 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.4%)
TPL 7.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
TPLP 18.34 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.95%)
TREET 22.00 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.09%)
TRG 120.99 Increased By ▲ 2.18 (1.83%)
UNITY 20.12 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.35%)
WAVES 10.71 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.39%)
WTL 1.61 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.26%)
BR100 4,195 Increased By 23.7 (0.57%)
BR30 15,568 Increased By 152.4 (0.99%)
KSE100 42,047 Increased By 191.1 (0.46%)
KSE30 15,300 Increased By 73.1 (0.48%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 08, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

Centre asks Punjab to lodge FIR on ‘merit’

Fazal Sher Published 08 Nov, 2022 05:56am
Follow us

ISLAMABAD: The federal government has asked the Punjab government to immediately register a first information report (FIR) regarding the tragic incident of firing on the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) long march at Wazirabad on merit and on the basis of facts of incident and not on conjectures or speculative allegations.

According to the letter dated November 5 written by the Ministry of Interior, the FIR of the said case based on facts of the incident should be registered on merits and not on conjectures or speculative allegations immediately, without further loss of time as required under Section 154 of the CrPC,1898 by the concerned Station House officer (SHO) or Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) Punjab as complainant as the delay is grossly illegal and has caused irreparable damage to prosecute the real accused.

“The undersigned is directed to refer to the tragic incident of firing on the convoy of PTI at Wazirabad on November 3, 2022 and to convey the federal government’s grave concerns on the mishandling of the high-profile case which is evident from the fact that the FIR of the said case, ordinarily required to be registered within 24 hours of any incident, has not been registered even after the lapse of more than 36 hours,” it says.

The letter says that the failure to register the FIR despite the fact that the incident took place in the presence of provincial police personnel at the scene is indicative of the provincial government’s lacklustre response to the unfortunate incident.

Assassination attempt: PM Shehbaz requests CJP Bandial to form full court commission to investigate Imran's allegations

It said that following the incident, the provincial government has exhibited complete unwillingness to provide any kind of explanation regarding the unfortunate incident including its failure to provide adequate security to the former prime minister and the clear lack of adherence to standard operating security procedures in relation to the convoy.

The federal government has also noted that the medico-legal examination of the former prime minister has not yet been carried out. It is also a matter of concern that the provincial government has failed to provide any updates regarding the weapon of offence and whether it has been forensically analysed.

Moreover, the crime scene was not secured for many hours after the incident which is again a violation of the prescribed procedures. Additionally, no official information regarding the victims or their nature of injuries has been released. Finally, the release of “confessional” videos of the alleged perpetrator points to serious lapses in the investigation process.

The afore-mentioned failures of the provincial government and its functionaries are clear evidence of their mishandling of the matter and amounts to criminal negligence, it says.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Punjab government Federal Government Imran Khan Ministry of Interior PTI long march Wazirabad

Comments

1000 characters

Centre asks Punjab to lodge FIR on ‘merit’

World risks ‘collective suicide’: UN chief

PM vows to complete current IMF programme

NTDC plans to evacuate power from 3 key HPPs

FIR registered in Wazirabad

The place of supply rules: NTC fully endorses viewpoint of provinces

Upper limit of premium raised to $15/barrel: OMCs allowed to recover Rs10/litre on HSD for 2 months

MBS may announce investment projects during his visit

Tax evasion: FBR lacks capacity to analyze big data: World Bank

Energy sector uplift: World Bank to extend $3bn funding

Read more stories