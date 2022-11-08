AGL 6.33 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.43%)
Descon Oxychem Ltd production increases by 23.57pc

Published 08 Nov, 2022
KARACHI: Descon Oxychem Limited (DOL), the leading manufacturer and exporter of hydrogen-peroxide (H2O2) and allied products, witnessed a 23.57 percent increase in production as per the company’s financial-year 2022 (FY22) results.

The company has delivered exceptional business performance despite challenges posed by increase in energy costs and global supply chain disruption.

Due to the improved production, increased exports and surge in H2O2 prices in the domestic and international market, DOL witnessed a 52 percent Year-on-Year (YoY) increase in revenue (Rs4.2 million) and profit after tax of Rs471 million, a 69 percent YoY growth. To keep up with growing H2O2 demand, the company achieved record production of 40,550 MeT.

“We are very pleased with our yearly results which proved to be one the strongest in the company’s history. Our outlook continues to look promising for the coming months with increased margins, and positive cash flows,” said Chief Executive Officer of DOL, Mohsin Zia.

