AGL 6.33 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.43%)
ANL 9.60 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.42%)
AVN 79.60 Increased By ▲ 2.75 (3.58%)
BOP 5.30 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.34%)
CNERGY 4.90 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.24%)
EFERT 81.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.34%)
EPCL 53.56 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.39%)
FCCL 14.43 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.12%)
FFL 5.84 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FLYNG 7.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.39%)
GGGL 9.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.42%)
GGL 16.20 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1%)
GTECH 8.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.23%)
HUMNL 6.64 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.15%)
KEL 2.85 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (2.52%)
LOTCHEM 29.02 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (2.22%)
MLCF 27.57 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.25%)
OGDC 70.88 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (0.83%)
PAEL 15.62 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.1%)
PIBTL 5.27 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.19%)
PRL 16.92 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.59%)
SILK 1.06 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.95%)
TELE 10.13 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.4%)
TPL 7.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
TPLP 18.34 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.95%)
TREET 22.00 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.09%)
TRG 120.99 Increased By ▲ 2.18 (1.83%)
UNITY 20.12 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.35%)
WAVES 10.71 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.39%)
WTL 1.61 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.26%)
BR100 4,195 Increased By 23.7 (0.57%)
BR30 15,568 Increased By 152.4 (0.99%)
KSE100 42,047 Increased By 191.1 (0.46%)
KSE30 15,300 Increased By 73.1 (0.48%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 07, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Musk says US voters should back Republicans in midterms

AFP Published 07 Nov, 2022 10:01pm
Follow us

WASHINGTON: Elon Musk, the billionaire new owner of Twitter, on Monday called for US voters to back Republican candidates on the eve of knife-edge midterm elections.

“Shared power curbs the worst excesses of both parties, therefore I recommend voting for a Republican Congress, given that the Presidency is Democratic,” Musk tweeted to his 114 million followers.

“Hardcore Democrats or Republicans never vote for the other side, so independent voters are the ones who actually decide who’s in charge!”

The Tesla boss’s stewardship of Twitter – one of the world’s leading platforms for discourse and activism – has prompted warnings over its political neutrality.

Putin-linked businessman admits US elections ‘interference’: statement

Musk has indicated he plans to lift the ban on former president Donald Trump, though not before the midterm vote on Tuesday.

Trump was banned for allegedly inciting last year’s attack on the Capitol by a violent mob seeking to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election.

Musk’s sacking of many Twitter staff has also underlined fears that the site will be flooded by hate speech and disinformation, leading some advertisers to back away.

United States Twitter Elon Musk US voters

Comments

1000 characters

Musk says US voters should back Republicans in midterms

Long march to resume on Thursday, says Shah Mahmood Qureshi

SC says IG Punjab must register FIR of attack on Imran Khan within 24 hours

Rupee maintains upward trajectory, settles at 221.66 against US dollar

Roshan Digital Account: Inflows down, clock in at $146mn in October

OCAC warns Pakistan could see shortage of petroleum products in coming days

SBP chief tells Dar rupee volatility has been controlled, exchange rate stable

Dewan Farooque Motors says it has entered into agreement with KIA Corp to assemble its vehicles in Pakistan

Imran urges President Alvi to 'act now, draw clear operational lines for ISPR'

Oil slips but holds near $100 a barrel as dollar weakens

Sindh govt test runs Karachi’s first electric buses

Read more stories