AGL 6.33 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.43%)
ANL 9.60 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.42%)
AVN 79.60 Increased By ▲ 2.75 (3.58%)
BOP 5.30 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.34%)
CNERGY 4.90 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.24%)
EFERT 81.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.34%)
EPCL 53.56 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.39%)
FCCL 14.43 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.12%)
FFL 5.84 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FLYNG 7.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.39%)
GGGL 9.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.42%)
GGL 16.20 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1%)
GTECH 8.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.23%)
HUMNL 6.64 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.15%)
KEL 2.85 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (2.52%)
LOTCHEM 29.02 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (2.22%)
MLCF 27.57 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.25%)
OGDC 70.88 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (0.83%)
PAEL 15.62 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.1%)
PIBTL 5.27 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.19%)
PRL 16.92 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.59%)
SILK 1.06 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.95%)
TELE 10.13 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.4%)
TPL 7.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
TPLP 18.34 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.95%)
TREET 22.00 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.09%)
TRG 120.99 Increased By ▲ 2.18 (1.83%)
UNITY 20.12 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.35%)
WAVES 10.71 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.39%)
WTL 1.61 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.26%)
BR100 4,195 Increased By 23.7 (0.57%)
BR30 15,568 Increased By 152.4 (0.99%)
KSE100 42,047 Increased By 191.1 (0.46%)
KSE30 15,300 Increased By 73.1 (0.48%)
Putin-linked businessman admits US elections ‘interference’: statement

AFP Published 07 Nov, 2022 06:27pm
MOSCOW: Influential Russian businessman Yevgeny Prigozhin, who is linked to President Vladimir Putin and sanctioned by Washington and European countries, admitted on Monday to interfering in US elections.

“Gentlemen, we interfered, we are interfering and we will interfere,” Prigozhin, who has been accused of running a “troll factory” to influence the outcome of votes in several Western countries, said in a statement quoted by his team.

“Carefully, precisely, surgically and the way we do it, the way we can,” Prigozhin quipped.

Prigozhin, 61, responded to a request to comment on a Bloomberg report saying Russia was interfering in the US midterm elections.

US says its worries are growing over Russian nuclear talk

The announcement was published on the last day of campaigning on the eve of a midterm election that will shape the rest of US President Joe Biden’s term – and could pave the way for a White House comeback by Donald Trump.

In September, Prigozhin confirmed he had founded the Wagner mercenary group whose members have been at the forefront of Moscow’s offensive in Ukraine.

The high-profile announcement was interpreted by many analysts as evidence Prigozhin was eyeing a possible political role in Russia.

For years, the Wagner group had been suspected of playing a role in realising Moscow’s overseas ambitions, with the Kremlin denying any links.

Its presence has been reported in conflict zones including Syria, Libya, Mali, and the Central African Republic, where it has been accused of abuses and capturing state power.

Vladimir Putin United States Russia US elections

