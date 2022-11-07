AGL 6.31 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.1%)
ANL 9.60 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.42%)
AVN 79.65 Increased By ▲ 2.80 (3.64%)
BOP 5.30 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.34%)
CNERGY 4.89 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.03%)
EFERT 81.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.32%)
EPCL 53.65 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.56%)
FCCL 14.41 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.98%)
FFL 5.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.34%)
FLYNG 7.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.91%)
GGGL 9.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.74%)
GGL 16.23 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.18%)
GTECH 8.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.71%)
HUMNL 6.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.3%)
KEL 2.85 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (2.52%)
LOTCHEM 28.95 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (1.97%)
MLCF 27.62 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.44%)
OGDC 70.91 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (0.87%)
PAEL 15.65 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.29%)
PIBTL 5.30 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.76%)
PRL 16.97 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.89%)
SILK 1.08 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.86%)
TELE 10.13 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.4%)
TPL 7.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.27%)
TPLP 18.32 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.83%)
TREET 22.00 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.09%)
TRG 120.50 Increased By ▲ 1.69 (1.42%)
UNITY 20.20 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.75%)
WAVES 10.75 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.77%)
WTL 1.61 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.26%)
BR100 4,195 Increased By 23.7 (0.57%)
BR30 15,568 Increased By 152.4 (0.99%)
KSE100 42,047 Increased By 191.1 (0.46%)
KSE30 15,300 Increased By 73.1 (0.48%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 07, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Imran urges President Alvi to 'act now, draw clear operational lines for ISPR'

  • Asks president to take note of 'serious wrongdoings' undermining Pakistan's national security
BR Web Desk Published November 7, 2022 Updated November 7, 2022 04:06pm
Follow us

Former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Imran Khan has called on President Arif Alvi to act against the “abuse of power and violations of our laws and of the Constitution", Aaj News reported.

In a letter dated November 6, Imran appealed to the president, a founding member of PTI, to take note of “serious wrongdoings” undermining Pakistan's national security. The PTI chairman also asked the president to identify the “guilty” and hold them accountable.

Imran claimed that Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah had repeatedly issued death threats against him, and said a conspiracy was hatched to assassinate him was hatched by Sanaullah, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and a senior military official, something he has claimed in his speeches as well.

While talking about the cypher, which he has previously said is proof of foreign involvement in his ouster as PM, Imran said that a National Security Committee (NSC) meeting held during his tenure had “decided this was an unacceptable intrusion into our internal matters.

However, Imran wrote, a recent joint press conference of the DG ISI and DG ISPR saw the former "contradicting the decision made by the NSC under two governments and stating that the message of the US government conveyed by our envoy in Washington DC in the cypher was not an unacceptable intrusion into our internal affairs but simply a case of ‘misconduct’."

He added that "the parameters of a military information organisation such as the ISPR also need to be clearly defined and limited to information relating to defence and military issues."

"As supreme commander of the armed forces, I call on you to initiate the drawing up of these clear operational lines for the ISPR," he said to the president," Imran wrote.

He also said that a “confidential conversation between myself as prime minister, the Chief of Army Staff and the director general of the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), on a supposedly secure line, was ‘leaked’ to the media”.

In a first, DG ISI addresses media, confronts Imran Khan's narrative

This is a breach of national security at the highest level,” Imran said.

"We have been seeing a massive abuse of citizens at the hands of rogue elements within state organisations, including custodial torture and abductions all carried out with impunity," Imran wrote.

He requested the president to act now to stop the abuse of power and "violations of our laws and of the Constitution, which ensures the fundamental rights of every citizen”.

Pakistan Imran Khan ArifAlvi

Comments

1000 characters

Imran urges President Alvi to 'act now, draw clear operational lines for ISPR'

Rupee maintains upward trajectory, settles at 221.66 against US dollar

Long march to resume on Wednesday, not tomorrow: Fawad Chaudhry

Roshan Digital Account: Inflows down, clocking in at $146 million in October

OCAC warns Pakistan could see shortage of petroleum products in coming days

SBP chief tells Dar rupee volatility has been controlled, exchange rate stable

Sindh govt test runs Karachi’s first electric buses

Oil stable below $100/bbl as market balances Chinese data

UAE will remain oil and gas supplier as long as there is need

Karachi sees rain amid westerly wave

Read more stories