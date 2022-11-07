AGL 6.44 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (4.21%)
ANL 9.66 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.05%)
AVN 79.01 Increased By ▲ 2.16 (2.81%)
BOP 5.29 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.15%)
CNERGY 4.94 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.07%)
EFERT 81.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.38%)
EPCL 53.50 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.28%)
FCCL 14.35 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.56%)
FFL 5.92 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.37%)
FLYNG 7.77 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.52%)
GGGL 9.69 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.79%)
GGL 16.34 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.87%)
GTECH 8.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.71%)
HUMNL 6.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.3%)
KEL 2.80 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.72%)
LOTCHEM 29.16 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (2.71%)
MLCF 27.65 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.55%)
OGDC 71.00 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (1%)
PAEL 15.64 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.23%)
PIBTL 5.28 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.38%)
PRL 17.03 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.25%)
SILK 1.08 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.86%)
TELE 10.18 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.9%)
TPL 7.63 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.83%)
TPLP 18.73 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (4.11%)
TREET 22.15 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.77%)
TRG 121.20 Increased By ▲ 2.39 (2.01%)
UNITY 20.14 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.45%)
WAVES 10.60 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.34%)
WTL 1.62 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.89%)
BR100 4,203 Increased By 32.2 (0.77%)
BR30 15,596 Increased By 180.8 (1.17%)
KSE100 42,082 Increased By 225.6 (0.54%)
KSE30 15,324 Increased By 97.2 (0.64%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 07, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

‘Crazy feeling’ to beat Djokovic, says Paris champion Rune

Reuters Published 07 Nov, 2022 11:15am
<p>Photo: AFP</p>

Photo: AFP
Follow us

Holger Rune said beating Novak Djokovic in the Paris Masters final on Sunday was the icing on the cake in a week where he bagged his first Masters title and became the first Danish man to crack the top 10 of the ATP rankings.

The 19-year-old rallied from a set down to overcome Djokovic 3-6 6-3 7-5 and deny the Serb a seventh title in the tournament, capping off a spectacular run in which he also beat four other top-10 players. “To beat Novak.

To be able to beat him in such occasion in the final is probably the best feeling of this whole week,“ said Rune, who defeated Hubert Hurkacz, Andrey Rublev, Carlos Alcaraz and Felix Auger-Aliassime en route to the title clash.

“It was also important for me to beat Felix and Alcaraz and these guys. But still, to be able to beat Novak he’s probably one of the greatest we have ever had in this sport.

“It’s a crazy feeling.” Rune, who climbed to world number 10, withdrew from the Next Gen ATP Finals and will now head to Turin as the first alternate at the season-ending ATP Finals, which begins on Sunday.

Musetti beats Ruud to reach Paris Masters quarters

“Of course I’m going to go to Turin. I’m one out. I mean, I wish all the players that I’m not going to play, because I wish them to be healthy, but at the same time it would be awesome if I got to play,” Rune said. “I didn’t expect that at all four or five weeks ago but now I’m here.

I’m super happy how I officially ended my season, and if there possibly is more matches, I’m super excited for it.“

Novak Djokovic Carlos Alcaraz Holger Rune

Comments

1000 characters

‘Crazy feeling’ to beat Djokovic, says Paris champion Rune

Intra-day update: rupee records gains against US dollar

Different sectors: UK businessmen show interest

AGP describes 13 customs-related notifications as ‘high-risk SROs’

Wazirabad: PTI to restart ‘long march’ tomorrow

Oil prices slide as hopes for China demand rebound fade

Musk lays out Twitter mission, sparks debate on content accuracy

Imran Khan discharged from hospital

Punjab IGP seeks transfer as ‘FIR crisis’ deepens

FC to Azad Pattan power project: PPIB spurs efforts to clear bottlenecks

Ministries, Divisions asked to identify ‘appropriate authority’

Read more stories