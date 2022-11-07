AGL 6.44 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (4.21%)
ANL 9.66 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.05%)
AVN 79.01 Increased By ▲ 2.16 (2.81%)
BOP 5.32 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.72%)
CNERGY 4.95 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.27%)
EFERT 81.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.38%)
EPCL 53.50 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.28%)
FCCL 14.37 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.7%)
FFL 5.92 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.37%)
FLYNG 7.77 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.52%)
GGGL 9.65 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.37%)
GGL 16.36 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (2%)
GTECH 8.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.71%)
HUMNL 6.63 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 2.82 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.44%)
LOTCHEM 29.08 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (2.43%)
MLCF 27.65 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.55%)
OGDC 70.98 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (0.97%)
PAEL 15.64 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.23%)
PIBTL 5.29 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.57%)
PRL 17.04 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.31%)
SILK 1.08 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.86%)
TELE 10.18 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.9%)
TPL 7.63 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.83%)
TPLP 18.66 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (3.72%)
TREET 22.20 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1%)
TRG 121.17 Increased By ▲ 2.36 (1.99%)
UNITY 20.18 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.65%)
WAVES 10.60 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.34%)
WTL 1.63 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (2.52%)
BR100 4,204 Increased By 32.7 (0.78%)
BR30 15,596 Increased By 181 (1.17%)
KSE100 42,085 Increased By 228.5 (0.55%)
KSE30 15,324 Increased By 96.9 (0.64%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 07, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Palm oil may retest support at 4,264 ringgit

Reuters Published 07 Nov, 2022 10:33am
Follow us

SINGAPORE: Palm oil may retest a support at 4,264 ringgit a tonne, a break below which could open the way towards 4,072-4,135 ringgit range.

The contract failed twice to break a resistance at 4,459 ringgit.

The failure confirmed the completion of a wave 5. A small double-top could develop around this level.

The pattern will suggest a target of 4,072 ringgit once palm oil breaks 4,264 ringgit.

It must be noted that the downside will not be limited to 4,072 ringgit, as the uptrend from 3,220 ringgit may reverse, when the contract falls below 4,264 ringgit.

A break above 4,459 ringgit could lead to a gain into 4,533-4,607 ringgit range. On the daily chart, the contract faces a strong resistance at 4,495 ringgit.

Palm oil may rise towards 4,607 ringgit

Its exhaustion around this barrier well fits into a bigger picture.

The chart pattern from the July 14 low of 3,489 ringgit looks like a big inverted head-and-shoulders.

The right shoulder is yet to unfold itself, which is expected to be roughly symmetrical to the left shoulder.

Malaysian palm oil futures

Comments

1000 characters

Palm oil may retest support at 4,264 ringgit

Intra-day update: rupee records gains against US dollar

Different sectors: UK businessmen show interest

AGP describes 13 customs-related notifications as ‘high-risk SROs’

Wazirabad: PTI to restart ‘long march’ tomorrow

Oil prices slide as hopes for China demand rebound fade

Musk lays out Twitter mission, sparks debate on content accuracy

Imran Khan discharged from hospital

Punjab IGP seeks transfer as ‘FIR crisis’ deepens

FC to Azad Pattan power project: PPIB spurs efforts to clear bottlenecks

Ministries, Divisions asked to identify ‘appropriate authority’

Read more stories