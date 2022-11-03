AGL 6.15 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.5%)
ANL 9.83 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.93%)
AVN 78.88 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (1.39%)
BOP 5.25 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.35%)
CNERGY 4.95 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.06%)
EFERT 81.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.2%)
EPCL 54.20 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.56%)
FCCL 14.55 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.04%)
FFL 6.03 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.69%)
FLYNG 7.87 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (5.21%)
GGGL 9.76 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (3.83%)
GGL 16.58 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (5.81%)
GTECH 8.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.71%)
HUMNL 6.56 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.39%)
KEL 2.83 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.8%)
LOTCHEM 29.20 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.25%)
MLCF 27.91 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.42%)
OGDC 72.49 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (1.03%)
PAEL 15.90 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (2.51%)
PIBTL 5.32 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.53%)
PRL 17.24 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.29%)
SILK 1.09 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.83%)
TELE 10.22 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.51%)
TPL 7.72 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.66%)
TPLP 18.50 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.65%)
TREET 22.41 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.31%)
TRG 118.56 Increased By ▲ 2.26 (1.94%)
UNITY 20.90 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (2.25%)
WAVES 10.77 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.57%)
WTL 1.47 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,198 Increased By 19.3 (0.46%)
BR30 15,568 Increased By 185.9 (1.21%)
KSE100 42,151 Increased By 206 (0.49%)
KSE30 15,400 Increased By 50.5 (0.33%)
Palm oil may rise towards 4,607 ringgit

Reuters Published 03 Nov, 2022 09:23am
SINGAPORE: Palm oil may break a resistance at 4,459 ringgit a tonne and rise towards 4,607 ringgit, to complete a wave E.

This is the final wave of an uptrend from 3,220 ringgit.

It has been observing a set of projection levels on rise from 3,594 ringgit.

Following a shallow correction, the contract approached the resistance again.

Its persistence represents a prevailing bullish sentiment.

It is not very clear how the drops of the overnight US grains could affect the opening price of palm oil.

Palm oil jumps nearly 5% to 12-wk highs on supply woes

An open price within the range of 4,311 ringgit to 4,368 ringgit will be well under expectations.

A break below 4,311 ringgit could open the way towards 4,135-4,220 ringgit range.

The target of 4,607 ringgit has to be aborted accordingly.

On the daily chart, the contract is rising towards 4,495 ringgit - the peak of the wave (4), as suggested by an inverted head-and-shoulders.

It must be noted that the current rise is likely to end around 4,495 ringgit, which is pretty near 4,607 ringgit (hourly chart).

A decent correction is expected to follow, which could deeply extend to 3,647-3,891 ringgit range.

