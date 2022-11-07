JI gives ultimatum on encroachments upon park

KARACHI: Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Karachi chapter chief Engr Hafiz Naeemur Rehman has announced to expand the scope of struggle for the rights of Karachi and issued a 7-day deadline for the encroachment mafia to quit the Jefco Ground at Landi Kotal Chowrangi in North Nazimabad.

The JI leader expressed these views while addressing a protest demonstration staged by the North Nazimabad Restoration Movement at Landi Kotal area, here on Sunday.

A large number of area residents, including women and children, joined the demonstration. The participants in the protest, carrying placards and banners, chanted slogans against the government and authorities responsible for the prevailing situation of North Nazimabad.

Engr Naeemur Rehman in his address recalled that late Mayor Nematullah Khan had established 25 model parks along with hundreds other playgrounds in the megacity. Unfortunately, he maintained, the subsequent regimes ruined the megalopolis and put more focus on ‘China Cutting’ instead of development of the city.

He said that the parks and grounds encroached upon in the city will be liberated from the encroachment and ‘China Cutting’ mafia with the support of masses.

The JI leader hailed the role of the North Nazimabad Restoration Movement and said that the drive will continue till restoration of the town. He further said that a crushing plant has been established in the Jefco Ground, surrounded by residential area. He also raised serious question marks over the implications of the plant in a residential area.

If the concerned contractor is failed to meet the deadline, he would have to face both agitation and legal course of action as the party would also approach the judiciary against the encroachment, he said.

He highlighted that another playground located opposite to Ziauddin Hospital was also encroached upon. He further said that the JI’s mayor will restore all the playgrounds in the megalopolis. He said that the JI’s mayor would not be chanting the mantra of powers only but would deliver to all possible extents.

The JI leader said that the PPP government in Sindh, under pressure by Karachiites, was taking cosmetic measures. He added that 80 percent funds for the ongoing patchwork in Karachi was substandard.

JI leader Wajih Hassan also addressed the protest demonstration. He warned the government and the encouragement mafia of agitation. He also highlighted that Rs1 billion were allocated for Shahrah-e-Noorjahan, whereas the roads were in shambles despite “utilization” of funds.

