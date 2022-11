RAJANPUR: Funeral prayer of the former premier Mir Balakh Sher Mazari was offered at Mazari Stadium in Rojhan Rajanpur district on Sunday.

Leader of the Opposition Raja Riaz, Senator Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani, Minister for Anti-Narcotics Shah Zain Bugti and people belonging to different walks of life attended the funeral prayer. Later, the deceased was laid to rest in his ancestral town Rojhan Mazari.