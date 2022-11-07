AGL 6.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.9%)
Pakistan

PML-N leader arrested for threatening to kill Imran

INP Published 07 Nov, 2022 05:49am
HAFIZABAD: Punjab police on Sunday arrested Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Rai Qamar, who threatened to kill PTI chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan during a public gathering in Punjab’s Hafizabad.

The arrest was made following Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervez Elahi took strict notice of the viral threatening video of the PML-N leader.

As per details, PML-N leader Rai Qamar, who threatened to kill Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan, was nabbed by the police team while trying to escape the area.

PML-N leader Rai Qamar’s picture in lock-up was tweeted by Azhar Mashwani, advisor to the Punjab CM.

It should be noted that PML-N leader Rai Qamar had threatened to shoot Imran Khan in the presence of Atta Tarar and Saira Afzal Tarar, special assistants to PM Shehbaz Sharif.

Rai Qamar said that he has absolutely no regrets over gun attack on Imran Khan in Wazirabad and said if the party leadership gives the order, he will shoot and kill the PTI chief.

