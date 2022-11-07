AGL 6.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.9%)
Sindh govt urged to include SU on route of PBS

Recorder Report Published 07 Nov, 2022 07:55am
HYDERABAD: The University of Sindh administration has appealed to the government of Sindh to provide the best travel facilities to over 60,000 students and more than 7,000 employees of the three Universities of Jamshoro by including Sindh University in the route of the People’s Bus Service starting from Hyderabad this month.

According to a statement issued here by the Sindh University spokesperson Nadir Ali Mugheri, the SU administration said that by the end of November, the People’s Bus Service was being launched in Hyderabad by the provincial government, which was a matter of happiness, but the University of Sindh Jamshoro must also be included as stopover in the route of People’s Bus Service.

The spokesman further said that the first route of the People’s Bus Service had been selected from Hyder Chowk to Hattri Thana, which will have 15 stops but Jamshoro especially the University of Sindh should also be added to this route as the last stopover.

He said that the People’s Bus Service will have to pass through Hyder Chowk, Gul Center, Thandi Sarak, Agriculture Complex, Wahdat Colony, Sindh Museum, Qasim Chowk, Jail Road, ISRA Hospital and Hattri Police Station but the buses could further be plied en route to SU, which was almost 13kms away from Hattri, adding that the service could make headway from Hattri via bypass to Honda Palace, Al Manzar, Jamshoro phattak to SU’s Institute of Sindhology gate.

