Nov 07, 2022
Pakistan

AJK President reviews resettlement of dwellers living near Mangla Dam

APP Published 07 Nov, 2022 08:08am
MIRPUR: President Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Barrister Sultan Mehmood Chaudhry presided over a meeting to review the progress made regarding the resettlement of sub-families living near Mangla Dam, in Mirpur, on Sunday.

The meeting was attended by Minister for Physical Planning and Housing Chaudhry Yasir Sultan, Secretary Presidential Affairs Dr. Syed Asif Hussain, Senior Member Board of Revenue Dr. Liaqat Hussain, Director General MDHA Chaudhry Muhammad Mansha Naqshbandi and officers of other relevant departments.

On the occasion, the AJK president was given a detailed briefing about the towns being built for the sub-families living near Mangla Dam.

AJK President Sultan Mehmood Chaudhry Mangla dam resettlement of sub families

