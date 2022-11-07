AJK President reviews resettlement of dwellers living near Mangla Dam

MIRPUR: President Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Barrister Sultan Mehmood Chaudhry presided over a meeting to review the progress made regarding the resettlement of sub-families living near Mangla Dam, in Mirpur, on Sunday.

The meeting was attended by Minister for Physical Planning and Housing Chaudhry Yasir Sultan, Secretary Presidential Affairs Dr. Syed Asif Hussain, Senior Member Board of Revenue Dr. Liaqat Hussain, Director General MDHA Chaudhry Muhammad Mansha Naqshbandi and officers of other relevant departments.

On the occasion, the AJK president was given a detailed briefing about the towns being built for the sub-families living near Mangla Dam.