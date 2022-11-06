AGL 6.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.9%)
PTI men booked for vandalism, assault on public servants

Fazal Sher Published 06 Nov, 2022 03:44am
ISLAMABAD: The capital police on Saturday booked Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders in two different cases over alleged vandalism during the protests against the assassination attempt on PTI chief Imran Khan during his long march.

The first information reports (FIRs) have been registered at Industrial Area and Sangjani police stations over the complaint of police officers under Sections 353 (assault on public servant), 186 (obstructing public service), 188 (disobedience), 427 (causing damage) of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC).

Police nominated PTI leaders Ali Ahmed Awan, Amir Mehmood Kiani, Wasif Qayum, Chaudhry Shoaib, and a number of workers in the FIRs. According to the FIRs, the protest rallies led by Awan, Kiani, Qayum, and others pelted stones at the police, Frontier Constabulary (FC), and administration, due to which some police and FC personnel were injured. The protestors attacked the police force, disturbed the law and order situation and damaged official property, and violated section 144.

