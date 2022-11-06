AGL 6.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.9%)
‘Secret cameras’ installed in judicial complex, claims PTI leader

Zulfiqar Ahmad Published 06 Nov, 2022 03:44am
ISLAMABAD: Hours after Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Senator Azam Swati claimed of getting an objectionable video featuring him and his wife from an unknown number, PTI’s central information secretary Farrukh Habib on Saturday alleged that “secret cameras are installed inside the rooms of Supreme Court’s judicial complex in Quetta”.

In a tweet, Habib said that “secret cameras have been installed inside the rooms of Supreme Court’s judicial complex in Quetta where the apex court judges would have been staying with their families during their visits there”.

He said that “if the privacy of a husband and wife is exposed to this extent, then the Chief Justice of Pakistan should take suo moto notice of it and those involved in these things should be taken to task.

Meanwhile Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Senator Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar shared a clip from Swati’s press conference and termed it a “slap on the face of the Senate chairperson and entire parliament”.

Power Minister Khurram Dastgir said he shared the anguish of Swati and has requested the Ministry of Interior to “investigate gross invasion of privacy, inform people of the facts and penalise the perpetrators”.

Azam Swati arrested by FIA

PTI leader Maleeka Bokhari questioned: “Can the guardians of fundamental rights — the honourable chief justice and other Judges remain silent on the torture, humiliation, sexual abuse and assassination attempts of members belonging to Pakistan’s largest political party?”

“The CJP had the privilege of exercising suo motu powers which are now defunct,” she tweeted.

PML-N’s Miftah Ismail also joined others in condemning the alleged incident narrated by Swati.

Quoting a tweet by Imran, he posted: “I have never felt the urge to retweet Imran Khan but here I have to agree with him. The video of Begum Azam Swati is clearly beyond the pale.

“I feel ashamed that an honourable woman can be so humiliated in my country. This madness must stop.”

PTI leader Hammad Azhar, meanwhile, demanded the resignation of Senate chairperson Sadiq Sanjrani.

Another PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry termed the entire situation “tragic”.

He noted that Swati’s account showed that the “guesthouses of the Supreme Court are completely covered by hidden cameras” and private videos were recorded at the Prime Minister’s Office as well as of SC judges.

“This is a tragic situation,” he regretted.

Former education minister Shafqat Mahmood said he was “shocked” at the release of the “terrible video”.

“No words really to express how tragic it is. What low depths have people sunk to.”

MQM-P’s Faisal Subzwari said he was extremely sorry for the pain Swati and his family was going through and urged Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to “order highest level inquiry on the accusations”.

PPP Azam Swati PTI Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar

