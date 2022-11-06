Business community stands united against terrorism, external threat: PBF

KARACHI: Pakistan Businesses Forum (PBF) on Saturday while expressing solidarity with Pakistan armed forces and law enforcing agencies said that entire business community stands united against war on terror and external threat besides creating business-friendly environment fully ensuring durable security for economic growth across the country.

PBF President Mian Usman Zulfiqar sai: “We are proud of our armed forces for successfully eradicating terrorists from their hideouts and stamping out the menace of terrorism in the region paving way for complete restoration of peace in the country, a pre-requisite for economic growth and development in the country.

PBF Central Vice Presidents - Ahmad Jawad, Jahanara Wattoo, Chairman Balochistan Daroo Khan Achakzai, Vice Chairperson Sana Durrani, EC Member Shah Wali, PBF Sindh Chairman Mir Murad Ali Talpur, General Secretary Sindh Mustafa Abdullah Baloch, PBF Punjab Chairman Naseer Malik and other officials were also present on the occasion of the joint statement.

PBF president said that business community expressed their satisfaction on the commitment and determination of the army chief for attaching top priority to security to strengthen the national economy and his guidelines will give impetus to accelerate the pace of economic growth.

He lauded the services of armed forces personnel who sacrificed their lives while fighting with terrorists.

“In the prevailing critical situation, we should stand united as a nation to brave internal and external challenges,” he added.

PBF Vice President Ahmad Jawad greeted the ISPR for successfully organising different short stories of the sacrifices of armed forces and played a tremendous role to overcome the challenges of the war.

Jawad said the sacrifices of armed forces have started yielding a positive impact on national economy and foreign investors once again pouring in different sectors.

He said that now the economy is gradually picking up after the restoration of peace and security.

He said that political stability without any vibration and peace are pre-requisites for a compatible economy.

The CPEC, a mega project will also contribute towards accelerating the economic activities not only in Pakistan but also in the region.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022