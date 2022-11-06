AGL 6.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.9%)
ANL 9.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.34%)
AVN 76.85 Decreased By ▼ -1.85 (-2.35%)
BOP 5.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.19%)
CNERGY 4.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.42%)
EFERT 81.46 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.25%)
EPCL 53.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-0.98%)
FCCL 14.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.72%)
FFL 5.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.18%)
FLYNG 7.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.39%)
GGGL 9.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.86%)
GGL 16.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-3.43%)
GTECH 8.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.71%)
HUMNL 6.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.78%)
KEL 2.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.71%)
LOTCHEM 28.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.49%)
MLCF 27.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.08%)
OGDC 70.30 Decreased By ▼ -2.00 (-2.77%)
PAEL 15.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.09%)
PIBTL 5.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.68%)
PRL 16.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.75%)
SILK 1.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-4.55%)
TELE 9.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.63%)
TPL 7.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-3.39%)
TPLP 17.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-2.81%)
TREET 21.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.04%)
TRG 118.81 Decreased By ▼ -2.34 (-1.93%)
UNITY 20.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-3.37%)
WAVES 10.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-3.06%)
WTL 1.59 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.63%)
BR100 4,171 Decreased By -21.4 (-0.51%)
BR30 15,415 Decreased By -202.9 (-1.3%)
KSE100 41,856 Decreased By -234.4 (-0.56%)
KSE30 15,227 Decreased By -167.7 (-1.09%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 06, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Business community stands united against terrorism, external threat: PBF

Recorder Report Published 06 Nov, 2022 03:44am
Follow us

KARACHI: Pakistan Businesses Forum (PBF) on Saturday while expressing solidarity with Pakistan armed forces and law enforcing agencies said that entire business community stands united against war on terror and external threat besides creating business-friendly environment fully ensuring durable security for economic growth across the country.

PBF President Mian Usman Zulfiqar sai: “We are proud of our armed forces for successfully eradicating terrorists from their hideouts and stamping out the menace of terrorism in the region paving way for complete restoration of peace in the country, a pre-requisite for economic growth and development in the country.

PBF Central Vice Presidents - Ahmad Jawad, Jahanara Wattoo, Chairman Balochistan Daroo Khan Achakzai, Vice Chairperson Sana Durrani, EC Member Shah Wali, PBF Sindh Chairman Mir Murad Ali Talpur, General Secretary Sindh Mustafa Abdullah Baloch, PBF Punjab Chairman Naseer Malik and other officials were also present on the occasion of the joint statement.

PBF president said that business community expressed their satisfaction on the commitment and determination of the army chief for attaching top priority to security to strengthen the national economy and his guidelines will give impetus to accelerate the pace of economic growth.

He lauded the services of armed forces personnel who sacrificed their lives while fighting with terrorists.

“In the prevailing critical situation, we should stand united as a nation to brave internal and external challenges,” he added.

PBF Vice President Ahmad Jawad greeted the ISPR for successfully organising different short stories of the sacrifices of armed forces and played a tremendous role to overcome the challenges of the war.

Jawad said the sacrifices of armed forces have started yielding a positive impact on national economy and foreign investors once again pouring in different sectors.

He said that now the economy is gradually picking up after the restoration of peace and security.

He said that political stability without any vibration and peace are pre-requisites for a compatible economy.

The CPEC, a mega project will also contribute towards accelerating the economic activities not only in Pakistan but also in the region.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

terrorism business community armed forces Pakistan Businesses Forum Mian Usman Zulfiqar

Comments

1000 characters

Business community stands united against terrorism, external threat: PBF

Ehsaas Programme ‘utilization’ ECC asks FD to carry out thorough appraisal

Franchise areas: Gas cos asked to install town border stations to cut down UfG

Good communication network essential for uplift, says Dar

PM to jointly chair UN’s COP27 moot

Nations with AML/CFT deficiencies: Pakistan for removal of its name

Talks with IMF likely by month-end

Nawaz tells Shehbaz to take ‘quick’ legal action

FBR proposal to levy 17pc GST on HOBC, RON-97 deferred

Officers in BS-17 to BS-22: MoC, MoFA to seek approval of executive allowance

‘Secret cameras’ installed in judicial complex, claims PTI leader

Read more stories