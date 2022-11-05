AGL 6.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.9%)
ANL 9.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.34%)
AVN 76.85 Decreased By ▼ -1.85 (-2.35%)
BOP 5.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.19%)
CNERGY 4.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.42%)
EFERT 81.46 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.25%)
EPCL 53.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-0.98%)
FCCL 14.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.72%)
FFL 5.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.18%)
FLYNG 7.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.39%)
GGGL 9.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.86%)
GGL 16.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-3.43%)
GTECH 8.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.71%)
HUMNL 6.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.78%)
KEL 2.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.71%)
LOTCHEM 28.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.49%)
MLCF 27.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.08%)
OGDC 70.30 Decreased By ▼ -2.00 (-2.77%)
PAEL 15.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.09%)
PIBTL 5.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.68%)
PRL 16.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.75%)
SILK 1.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-4.55%)
TELE 9.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.63%)
TPL 7.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-3.39%)
TPLP 17.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-2.81%)
TREET 21.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.04%)
TRG 118.81 Decreased By ▼ -2.34 (-1.93%)
UNITY 20.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-3.37%)
WAVES 10.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-3.06%)
WTL 1.59 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.63%)
BR100 4,171 Decreased By -21.4 (-0.51%)
BR30 15,415 Decreased By -202.9 (-1.3%)
KSE100 41,856 Decreased By -234.4 (-0.56%)
KSE30 15,227 Decreased By -167.7 (-1.09%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 06, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Attackers injure pro-Russia judge who sentenced foreigners to death in Ukraine

Reuters Published November 5, 2022
Follow us

Ukrainian attackers shot and seriously injured a judge in an eastern Russian-controlled region of Ukraine who sentenced three foreigners to death in June, a pro-Moscow official said on Saturday.

Denis Pushilin, the administrator of Russian-controlled parts of Ukraine's Donetsk region, said Alexander Nikulin had been injured late on Friday in the town of Vuhlehirsk to the north east of the city of Donetsk.

"The Ukrainian regime continues to display its vile terrorist methods," Pushilin wrote on Telegram.

Doctors assessed Nikulin to be in a serious but stable condition, he added.

In June, Nikulin passed death sentences on two Britons and a Moroccan who were captured while fighting for Ukraine, ruling they had tried to overthrow local authorities.

The three men, who Pushilin described as "Nazi war criminals", were released in September as part of a major prisoner exchange between Ukraine and Russia.

A number of Russian-installed officials have been killed and injured in recent months in apparent assassination attempts.

Russia Ukraine Denis Pushilin

Comments

1000 characters

Attackers injure pro-Russia judge who sentenced foreigners to death in Ukraine

Govt directs PEMRA to immediately remove ban on Imran Khan's speeches

PTI supporters, law enforcement clash at Faizabad Interchange as protests resume

This nation will not sit still, says Shah Mahmood Qureshi

Pakistan 'lost sleep' over losses but bounced back: Masood

Iran admits sending Russia drones

Islamabad police register FIRs against PTI leaders, protesters

India allows 2022/23 sugar exports of 6 million tonnes

England into T20 World Cup semis as Australia eliminated

Twitter layoffs before US midterms fuel misinformation concerns

Putin backs evacuation of civilians from occupied region

Read more stories