US envoy’s meeting with Hungarian judges triggers diplomatic spat

BUDAPEST: The US embassy in Hungary said on Thursday that comments in the Hungarian right-wing press that two local judges who met the US ambassador had collaborated with a foreign power and compromised their independence, were harmful to the two countries’ ties.

In a statement, the embassy hit back at press coverage of the introductory meeting of Ambassador David Pressman, who took his post in August, with two members of Hungary’s National Judicial Council, Judges Csaba Vasvari and Tamas Matusik last month.

The meeting was “consistent with the normal conduct of diplomacy by the United States and other countries – including Hungary – around the world,” the embassy said.

“What is inconsistent with normal diplomatic practice between allies is the recent coordinated media attack on the spokesperson and international liaison of the National Judicial Council in what appears to be an effort to instill fear in those who wish to engage with representatives of the United States.”

Pressman had posted photos on Twitter of the meeting, after which pro-government media ran several articles critical of the judges.

“Interference in dialogue with US government officials does nothing to advance the US-Hungary bilateral relationship,” it added.

Hungary and the US are allies in NATO.

On Wednesday, the National Judicial Council (OBT) - the self-governing oversight body of judges - discussed the issue and said none of its members had suggested that the visit of the judges may have affected their judicial independence or they may have committed ethical misconduct. However, the chairman of the Kuria, Hungary’s highest court, criticised the two judges in a statement for attending the meeting.