Nov 04, 2022
Punjab CM inquires after health of Imran

Recorder Report Published 04 Nov, 2022 05:56am
LAHORE: Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi reached Shaukat Khanum Hospital to inquire after the health of Chairman PTI Imran Khan.

After inquiring Imran’s health, the CM told media that by the grace of Allah Almighty he is feeling better. He thanked Allah Almighty for keeping Imran Khan safe and sound and the evil designs of the enemy had been foiled. He prayed for the early recovery of Imran Khan and stated that the whole nation stands with him and prays for his well- being.

The Chief Minister expressed the resolve that the accused found involved in the incident will be brought in the court of law. Moreover, the CM took strict notice of leaking the video link statement of the accused involved in the firing incident and suspended the SHO and the whole police staff of the relevant police station for leaking the statement of the under arrest accused.

The mobile phones of all the officers and staff members of the concerned police station had been taken into possession and forensic audit of the mobile phones will be conducted.

The CM directed the Inspector General Police to take strict disciplinary action against the irresponsible police staff. He ordered to hold an inquiry about the video-link statement incident being leaked and while presiding over an emergency meeting directed the IGP to put forth the motives after making an investigation.

Further, matters pertaining to the firing incident came under review in the high level meeting. Speaker Punjab Assembly Sibtain Khan, Shafqat Mahmood, MPA Hafiz Ammar Yasir, Akhtar Malik, Mian Mahmood-ur-Rasheed, IGP and concerned officials attended the meeting.

