Promoting economic exchanges: PJBF chairman’s contributions recognised by Japanese govt

KARACHI: The Japan govt on Thursday announced the foreign recipients of the 2022 Autumn Conferment of Decorations.

Pakistan Japan Business Forum (PJBF) chairman and Managing Director of Technology Links (Private) Limited, Kalim Farooqui received ‘The Order of the Rising Sun, Gold Rays with Neck Ribbon’ in recognition of his dedicated contributions to promoting economic exchanges and mutual understanding between Japan and Pakistan.

Kalim Farooqi was one of the founding members of the Pakistan Japan Business Forum (PJBF) in 2001 and has held the important positions of secretary general and Vice Chairman, and has served as its chairman since April 2020.

He has taken an important role in various affairs at the forum for more than a decade and has been instrumental in building business and economic relations between Japan and Pakistan.

Furthermore, he has made significant contributions to the development of bilateral trade and economic exchanges and investment relations, including three visits to Japan as head of delegations as well as facilitating business matchmaking.

Kalim Farooqui was instrumental in introducing Japanese Shimadzu Corporation in the Pakistani market being associated with over 40 years and currently continues as authorized distributor of them in Pakistan.

He has also worked with Japanese companies on ODA projects for the Government of Japan and contributed to the efficient and effective implementation of Japan’s ODA, both in Pakistan and in the region.

Alongside, as an Honorary Patron of the Pakistan Japan Cultural Association, Sindh (PJCA), he actively cooperates with and attends public relations and cultural events organized by the Consulate General of Japan in Karachi, and plays a leading role in promoting understanding of Japan in Pakistan.

