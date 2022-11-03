AGL 6.30 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (5%)
ANL 9.69 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.47%)
AVN 78.70 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (1.16%)
BOP 5.24 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.16%)
CNERGY 4.96 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.27%)
EFERT 81.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.06%)
EPCL 53.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.04%)
FCCL 14.52 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.83%)
FFL 5.97 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.67%)
FLYNG 7.76 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (3.74%)
GGGL 9.70 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (3.19%)
GGL 16.61 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (6%)
GTECH 8.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.71%)
HUMNL 6.75 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (4.33%)
KEL 2.80 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.72%)
LOTCHEM 28.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.07%)
MLCF 27.80 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.02%)
OGDC 72.30 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (0.77%)
PAEL 15.78 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.74%)
PIBTL 5.35 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.1%)
PRL 17.12 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.59%)
SILK 1.10 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.77%)
TELE 10.26 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.91%)
TPL 7.68 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.13%)
TPLP 18.51 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.7%)
TREET 22.21 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.41%)
TRG 121.15 Increased By ▲ 4.85 (4.17%)
UNITY 20.75 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.52%)
WAVES 10.79 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.76%)
WTL 1.58 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (7.48%)
BR100 4,192 Increased By 13.3 (0.32%)
BR30 15,618 Increased By 235.7 (1.53%)
KSE100 42,091 Increased By 146.1 (0.35%)
KSE30 15,395 Increased By 45.4 (0.3%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 03, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

No sign of ‘undeclared nuclear activities’ in Ukraine: IAEA

AFP Published 03 Nov, 2022 08:36pm
Follow us

VIENNA: The UN nuclear watchdog on Thursday said its inspectors had found no indications of “undeclared nuclear activities” at three locations in Ukraine during visits requested by Kyiv to address “dirty bomb” allegations made by Russia.

“Our technical and scientific evaluation of the results we have so far did not show any sign of undeclared nuclear activities and materials at these three locations,” said Rafael Grossi, head of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).

“We will report on the results of the environmental sampling as soon as possible,” Grossi added, referring to samples collected by IAEA inspectors.

The inspections at the Institute for Nuclear Research in Kyiv, the Eastern Mining and Processing Plant in Zhovti Kody and the Production Association Pivdennyi Machine-Building Plant in Dnipro followed a written request from Ukraine.

Ukraine’s Zaporizhzia nuclear plant disconnected from grid

“Over the past few days, the inspectors were able to carry out all activities that the IAEA had planned to conduct and were given unfettered access to the locations,” the UN agency’s statement said.

Russia accused Ukraine of preparing to use dirty bombs against Russian troops while Kyiv suspects Moscow might itself use a dirty bomb in a “false flag” attack, possibly to justify use of conventional nuclear weapons as ground troops run into setbacks.

A dirty bomb is a conventional bomb laced with radioactive, biological or chemical materials which are spread in an explosion.

Russian President Vladimir Putin had previously called for the IAEA to inspect Ukraine’s nuclear sites “as fast as possible”.

Ukraine IAEA Russia’s invasion of Ukraine RUssia Ukraine war

Comments

1000 characters

No sign of ‘undeclared nuclear activities’ in Ukraine: IAEA

SBP-held foreign exchange reserves increase $1.47bn, stand at $8.91bn

Rupee weakens further, settles at 221.95 against US dollar

Army chief will be appointed in 'due course': Marriyum

Pakistan keep slim World Cup hopes alive with South Africa win

Fourth successive gain: KSE-100 up 0.35%, settles over 42,000

Oil falls as Fed rate hike raises fuel demand concerns

Bank of England makes historic rate hike despite ‘very challenging’ outlook

First heat, then floods wipe out farms in Pakistan's chilli capital

Cotton arrival declines 41% year-on-year owing to flood losses

ECB can’t just mirror Fed moves, Lagarde says

Read more stories