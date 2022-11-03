AGL 6.30 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (5%)
ANL 9.69 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.47%)
AVN 78.70 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (1.16%)
BOP 5.24 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.16%)
CNERGY 4.96 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.27%)
EFERT 81.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.06%)
EPCL 53.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.04%)
FCCL 14.52 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.83%)
FFL 5.97 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.67%)
FLYNG 7.76 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (3.74%)
GGGL 9.70 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (3.19%)
GGL 16.61 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (6%)
GTECH 8.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.71%)
HUMNL 6.75 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (4.33%)
KEL 2.80 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.72%)
LOTCHEM 28.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.07%)
MLCF 27.80 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.02%)
OGDC 72.30 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (0.77%)
PAEL 15.78 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.74%)
PIBTL 5.35 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.1%)
PRL 17.12 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.59%)
SILK 1.10 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.77%)
TELE 10.26 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.91%)
TPL 7.68 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.13%)
TPLP 18.51 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.7%)
TREET 22.21 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.41%)
TRG 121.15 Increased By ▲ 4.85 (4.17%)
UNITY 20.75 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.52%)
WAVES 10.79 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.76%)
WTL 1.58 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (7.48%)
BR100 4,192 Increased By 13.3 (0.32%)
BR30 15,618 Increased By 235.7 (1.53%)
KSE100 42,091 Increased By 146.1 (0.35%)
KSE30 15,395 Increased By 45.4 (0.3%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 03, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Microsoft pledges $100mn to Ukraine ‘digital alliance’

AFP Published 03 Nov, 2022 06:51pm
Follow us

LISBON: Microsoft will give Ukraine an additional $100 million of technology support to strengthen a “digital alliance” protecting the country, the firm’s vice chairman said on Thursday.

Brad Smith said Ukraine would be able to use Microsoft’s cloud services and data centres across Europe during the entire 2023.

He told a news conference on the sidelines of the annual Web Summit tech meeting in Lisbon that Microsoft’s total commitment to Ukraine was now $400 million.

Ukraine has put technology at the centre of its war effort, stressing the importance of cybersecurity and the centrality of online services from education to health.

“Part of what this war has shown is that one needs to move services to the cloud in a time of war to ensure their resilience and security,” said Smith.

He said the new commitment would “enable the government and other businesses in Ukraine to continue to run their services and serve Ukraine citizens”.

G7 to discuss Ukraine support after attacks on energy infrastructure

He said Microsoft was happy to be involved in “a digital alliance of countries and companies and nonprofits standing together to support Ukraine”.

Smith was speaking alongside Ukraine’s Deputy Prime Minister Mykhailo Fedorov, who laid out the details of a plan he announced earlier this year for Ukraine to become the world’s most digital country.

Ukraine has solicited the help of big tech firms in its efforts to defend its borders against Russia’s invasion, and secured a donation of Elon Musk’s Starlink satellite internet systems earlier this year.

However, Musk suggested recently that he would not continue to support the donation.

Fedorov told the news conference there was “no problem with the system”, adding: “Everything is OK.”

Microsoft Ukraine Russia’s invasion of Ukraine RUssia Ukraine war

Comments

1000 characters

Microsoft pledges $100mn to Ukraine ‘digital alliance’

One man suspected of attacking Imran Khan shot dead, another in custody: aide

Rupee weakens further, settles at 221.95 against US dollar

Army chief will be appointed in 'due course': Marriyum

Pakistan keep slim World Cup hopes alive with South Africa win

Oil falls as Fed rate hike raises fuel demand concerns

First heat, then floods wipe out farms in Pakistan's chilli capital

Cotton arrival declines 41% year-on-year owing to flood losses

ECB can’t just mirror Fed moves, Lagarde says

Bangladesh accuse Kohli of ‘fake fielding’ in World Cup loss

UAE non-oil sector picks up in Oct as firms hire more staff

Read more stories