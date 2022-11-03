AGL 6.30 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (5%)
ANL 9.69 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.47%)
AVN 78.70 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (1.16%)
BOP 5.24 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.16%)
CNERGY 4.96 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.27%)
EFERT 81.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.06%)
EPCL 53.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.04%)
FCCL 14.52 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.83%)
FFL 5.97 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.67%)
FLYNG 7.76 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (3.74%)
GGGL 9.70 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (3.19%)
GGL 16.61 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (6%)
GTECH 8.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.71%)
HUMNL 6.75 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (4.33%)
KEL 2.80 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.72%)
LOTCHEM 28.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.07%)
MLCF 27.80 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.02%)
OGDC 72.30 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (0.77%)
PAEL 15.78 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.74%)
PIBTL 5.35 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.1%)
PRL 17.12 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.59%)
SILK 1.10 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.77%)
TELE 10.26 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.91%)
TPL 7.68 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.13%)
TPLP 18.51 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.7%)
TREET 22.21 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.41%)
TRG 121.15 Increased By ▲ 4.85 (4.17%)
UNITY 20.75 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.52%)
WAVES 10.79 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.76%)
WTL 1.58 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (7.48%)
BR100 4,192 Increased By 13.3 (0.32%)
BR30 15,618 Increased By 235.7 (1.53%)
KSE100 42,091 Increased By 146.1 (0.35%)
KSE30 15,395 Increased By 45.4 (0.3%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 03, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

BMW sees pressure in Europe as inflation hits buyers

Reuters Published 03 Nov, 2022 03:40pm
Follow us

BERLIN: BMW expects strong sales growth in the fourth quarter, but warned rising inflation and interest rates would start to weigh on European demand in particular in the coming months.

The German premium automaker beat forecasts with a rise in third quarter profit, as higher car prices offset a dip in sales volumes caused by supply chain issues, including a semiconductor chip shortage that has curtailed output for carmakers globally.

Finance chief Nicolas Peter said BMW expected recent positive momentum to continue into next year.

Though 2022 sales would be slightly lower than in 2021, sales of fully electric vehicles should double, he said.

But he added rising inflation and interest rates would likely weigh on orders.

“This is causing conditions for consumers to deteriorate, which will affect their behaviour in the coming months,” Peter told journalists on a conference call.

“We therefore continue to expect our higher-than-average order books to normalise, especially in Europe.” BMW shares were down 4.5% to 76.65 euros at 1010 GMT.

“We suspect many investors were expecting a guidance raise and (as) such could see shares pressured on the day,” Royal Bank of Canada analyst Tom Narayan wrote in a client note.

“That said, BMW is notoriously conservative with its guidance.” Peter said BMW was trimming vehicle inventories and had recognised higher provisions for credit risks because of worsening conditions for consumers, but added its credit loss ratio remained at a historically low level.

He said the economic outlook next year for both the United States and China was better than for Europe, which could help offset the impact of a possible recession in the latter.

Renault-backed Beyonca EV venture touts health monitoring, targets Audi in China

BMW’s third-quarter revenue jumped 35.3% to 37.18 billion euros ($36.49 billion), beating analysts’ average forecast of 35.32 billion euros, according to Refinitiv.

The Munich-based carmaker made a pretax profit of 4.1 billion euros, topping the forecast of 3.4 billion, and kept its full-year automotive operating margin guidance of 7-9%.

World No. 3 carmaker Stellantis also reported a strong rise in third-quarter revenues on Thursday.

BMW said its research and development costs hit 4.9 billion euros for the first nine months of the year, up 12.6% year-on-year.

It is investing heavily in a new range of electric vehicles designed from the ground up on dedicated car platforms.

BMW

Comments

1000 characters

BMW sees pressure in Europe as inflation hits buyers

Day 7 of long march: Imran Khan to spend Thursday in Wazirabad

Rupee weakens further, settles at 221.95 against US dollar

Army chief will be appointed in 'due course': Marriyum

First heat, then floods wipe out farms in Pakistan's chilli capital

Cotton arrival declines 41% year-on-year owing to flood losses

ECB can’t just mirror Fed moves, Lagarde says

Iftikhar, Shadab rescue Pakistan, set South Africa 186 to win

Bangladesh accuse Kohli of ‘fake fielding’ in World Cup loss

UAE non-oil sector picks up in Oct as firms hire more staff

RMB clearance: SBP signs MoU with Chinese bank

Read more stories