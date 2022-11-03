AGL 6.35 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (5.83%)
Pakistan

Day 7 of long march: Imran Khan to spend Thursday in Wazirabad

  • PTI says party supporters from Sindh set to join ‘Haqeeqi Azadi March’
BR Web Desk Published November 3, 2022 Updated November 3, 2022 01:46pm
The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) long march entered its seventh day on Thursday with party chairman Imran Khan set to reach Kot Khizri in Gujranwala soon, reported Aaj News.

Asad Umar sees ‘historic gathering’ in Islamabad

Taking to Twitter, PTI leader Asad Umar said that in the last three days, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, Rawalpindi, Sargodha and Faisalabad division’s long march preparations were reviewed.

“Alhamdulillah, seeing the passion of the people and the preparations of organizations and parliamentary members, there is no doubt that November 11 is going to be a historic gathering in Islamabad,” he wrote.

Govt to give in to PTI’s demands in 15 days: Fawad Chaudhry

Addressing a press conference on Thursday afternoon, PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry said that the government will not be able to bear the pressure of the ‘Haqeeqi Azadi March’ for more than 10 or 15 days.

Earlier, PTI leader Hammad Azhar wrote in a tweet that the rally on Thursday was set to begin at 1pm.

The PTI official account confirmed on Twitter that PTI Chairman Imran Khan will spend the day in Wazirabad and that protesters from Sindh are set to become a part of the march today.

PTI leader Ali Zaidi tweeted on Thursday morning that “the convoy from Sindh reached Gujarat last night and God willing, we will join the real freedom long march from Wazirabad today.”

He thanked leaders of allied PML-Q Moonis Elahi and Hussain Elahi for giving the convoy “a warm welcome and making the most comfortable arrangements for all of us.”

A day earlier, Imran said that he had “no doubt” that the turnout for his party’s march in Islamabad and Rawalpindi will “break all records of public gatherings in Pakistan.”

He warned that his movement will continue for the next 10 months. “Nobody should think our movement will end in Islamabad, it will continue for the next 10 months until we don’t have elections,” the former premier said while addressing long march participants.

The march aims to reach Islamabad on November 11 in a bid to pressure the government into calling immediate elections.

