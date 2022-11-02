Long march day 6: Imran says 'no doubt' turnout in Islamabad, Rawalpindi will break all records

As Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) long march entered the sixth day, former prime minister and PTI Chairman Imran Khan said that he had “no doubt” that the turnout for his party’s long march in Islamabad and Rawalpindi will “break all records of public gatherings in Pakistan.”

The PTI resumed its sixth day of the long march with Imran warning that his movement will continue for the next 10 months. "Nobody should think our movement will end in Islamabad, it will continue for the next 10 months until we don't have elections," the former premier said while addressing the long march participants.

The long march aims to reach Islamabad on November 11 in a bid to pressure the government into calling immediate elections.

Day 5: Pumped up Imran says capital police to side with him when march reaches Islamabad

What is stopping you from holding elections if you’re neutral, asks Imran

Addressing supporters, Imran asked the institutions what was stopping them from holding “free and fair elections” if they were neutral.

“In the press conference, it was said that we are neutral and apolitical. My question is that if you have decided to be neutral then what is stopping you from fair and free elections? Let the nation decide,” he said.

'Stand up for your rights'

The PTI chairman urged them to stand up for their rights to get justice, adding that justice is given out only in human society.

"I tell you all that it’s better to die than become slaves,” Imran added.

The former PM further said that Pakistan's biggest issue was that corrupt leaders get to the top without any accountability, adding that "only small crooks will be caught and the rich will go scot-free”.

Haqeeqi march resumes after Imran Khan reaches container

Following Imran's arrival, the PTI kicked off its sixth day of the march.

'PTI will keep changing Islamabad arrival plan'

PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry said that the party will keep changing its plan to reach Islamabad to baffle the government. He further said that they could give dates for reaching Rawalpindi and Islamabad one day and change them the next.

Police prepared to ensure law, order

Islamabad police said that it was always prepared to maintain law and order and that the force was performing its duties according to law and Constitution.

It further said that an entity entrusted with ensuring peace would not take part in anything illegal.

March to resume from "Pindi bypass Gujranwala" at 11:30am

Punjab Government Spokesperson Musarrat Cheema took to Twitter and wrote that the long march to Islamabad will resume from "Pindi bypass Gujranwala" at 11:30am.

"Due to public enthusiasm, the speed of the long march is slow, but we are trying to reach Jhelum by Sunday," Cheema said.

Caravans from all over Pakistan to reach Islamabad on Nov 11

PTI's Asad Umar said that the march will reach Rawalpindi by November 10.

"On November 11, caravans from all over Pakistan will reach Islamabad," he tweeted on Wednesday.

Ahsan Iqbal says elections to be held on Oct 13

Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Ahsan Iqbal said that elections would be held next year on October 13. He was replying to a tweet by PTI's Pervez Khattak who said, "Why so much propaganda about the next Army chief. Our long march is for free & fair elections & we need a date. That’s all."