AGL 6.32 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (5.33%)
ANL 9.70 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.57%)
AVN 78.20 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.51%)
BOP 5.28 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.93%)
CNERGY 4.97 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.47%)
EFERT 81.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.14%)
EPCL 53.98 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.15%)
FCCL 14.58 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.25%)
FFL 5.97 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.67%)
FLYNG 7.99 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (6.82%)
GGGL 9.63 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.45%)
GGL 16.45 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (4.98%)
GTECH 8.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.71%)
HUMNL 6.72 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (3.86%)
KEL 2.81 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.08%)
LOTCHEM 29.09 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.87%)
MLCF 27.86 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.24%)
OGDC 72.35 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.84%)
PAEL 15.90 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (2.51%)
PIBTL 5.32 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.53%)
PRL 17.12 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.59%)
SILK 1.11 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (4.72%)
TELE 10.13 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.6%)
TPL 7.62 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.33%)
TPLP 18.39 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.04%)
TREET 22.30 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.81%)
TRG 117.50 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (1.03%)
UNITY 20.87 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (2.1%)
WAVES 10.71 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2%)
WTL 1.47 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,187 Increased By 8.1 (0.19%)
BR30 15,532 Increased By 149.7 (0.97%)
KSE100 42,041 Increased By 96.1 (0.23%)
KSE30 15,357 Increased By 7.7 (0.05%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 03, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

UAE non-oil sector picks up in Oct as firms hire more staff

Reuters Published November 3, 2022 Updated November 3, 2022 12:52pm
<p>Photo: REUTERS</p>

Photo: REUTERS
Follow us

DUBAI: The United Arab Emirates’ non-oil private sector picked up again in October, growing at a pace close to August’s three-year high, while employment expanded at its fastest in six years.

The seasonally adjusted S&P Global UAE Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) rose to 56.6 in October from 56.1 in September, its fastest since June 2019 with the exception of August this year, which saw growth at a marginally faster pace.

“The upturn was led by sharp expansions in business activity and new orders, giving further evidence that domestic firms were not only weathering the global economic storms, but enjoying strong demand growth,” wrote David Owen, economist at survey compiler S&P Global Market Intelligence.

The output subindex rose to 62.8 from 61.7 in September, well above the average since 2009 of 57.7.

US oil may retest resistance at $90.13

“The key movements in October were seen on the capacity side, as businesses responded to rising backlogs by increasing their employment numbers at a faster rate,” Owen said.

The employment subindex rose to 52.0 in October from 51.4 in September, the quickest pace of job creation recorded since July 2016.

“Firms also looked to stock up on inputs as they prepare work schedules to address their backlogs, leading to a rapid increase in purchasing activity that was the fastest for over three years,” Owen said.

Despite the positive readings, survey respondents “continued to show only a moderate degree of optimism” for output over the next 12 months, the PMI report said. About 14% of firms expected output to rise in the next year.

The future output subindex dipped slightly, though it was slightly above the average since the start of the pandemic.

Also read

United Arab Emirates MENA non oil sector S&P Global UAE Purchasing Managers’ Index

Comments

1000 characters

UAE non-oil sector picks up in Oct as firms hire more staff

Intra-day update: rupee drops against US dollar

Power sector: Circular debt touching Rs2.6trn mark

RMB clearance: SBP signs MoU with Chinese bank

China to help stabilise Pak economy: Xi

Shounter hydropower project: Saudi Fund’s financing available, Ecnec told

Two financing agreements signed with World Bank

Jul-Oct trade deficit narrows down 26.59pc

Haris replaces injured Zaman for Pakistan at T20 World Cup

Modarabas: NA body voices its concerns over fraudulent schemes

Read more stories