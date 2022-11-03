AGL 6.32 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (5.33%)
ANL 9.70 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.57%)
AVN 78.20 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.51%)
BOP 5.28 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.93%)
CNERGY 4.97 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.47%)
EFERT 81.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.14%)
EPCL 53.98 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.15%)
FCCL 14.58 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.25%)
FFL 5.97 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.67%)
FLYNG 7.99 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (6.82%)
GGGL 9.63 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.45%)
GGL 16.45 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (4.98%)
GTECH 8.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.71%)
HUMNL 6.72 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (3.86%)
KEL 2.81 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.08%)
LOTCHEM 29.09 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.87%)
MLCF 27.86 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.24%)
OGDC 72.35 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.84%)
PAEL 15.90 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (2.51%)
PIBTL 5.32 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.53%)
PRL 17.12 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.59%)
SILK 1.11 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (4.72%)
TELE 10.13 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.6%)
TPL 7.62 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.33%)
TPLP 18.39 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.04%)
TREET 22.30 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.81%)
TRG 117.50 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (1.03%)
UNITY 20.87 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (2.1%)
WAVES 10.71 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2%)
WTL 1.47 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,187 Increased By 7.8 (0.19%)
BR30 15,533 Increased By 150.7 (0.98%)
KSE100 42,026 Increased By 81.4 (0.19%)
KSE30 15,350 Increased By 1.3 (0.01%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 03, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Technology

China’s Lenovo posts first revenue drop in 10 quarters as COVID lockdowns weigh

Reuters Published 03 Nov, 2022 11:04am
Follow us

HONG KONG: China’s Lenovo Group reported its first revenue decline in 10 quarters as a pandemic-fuelled sales boom comes to an end, with sales especially falling in China as COVID lockdowns took a toll.

The world’s largest maker of personal computers said on Thursday total revenue during the July-September quarter was $17.09 billion, down 4% from the same quarter a year ago, but coming above an average Refinitiv estimate of $16.74 billion drawn from seven analysts.

That was the first decline since the March 2020 quarter. Lenovo had already seen growth for its first-quarter revenue grind to a halt, at only 0.2%.

Together with its second-quarter result, the company reported a 2% decline for its fiscal first half.

Net income attributable to shareholders for the quarter rose 6% to $541 million.

Lenovo’s struggles reflect a weakening market for PCs globally.

Global PC shipments declined 15% year-over-year in the third quarter, according to a report published by data firm IDC last month.

The report also showed that Lenovo, HP, and Dell saw year-over-year shipments fall by 16%, 28% and 21%, respectively.

China’s Lenovo reports flat revenue, weakest in eight quarters

The Chinese company maintained its leadership in the global PC market with a 22.7% share. Lenovo did not give shipment numbers.

In response, Lenovo has been working over the past several quarters to improve its non-PC businesses such as smartphones, servers and information technology services, which together now make up more than a third of its sales.

Chipmaker Qualcomm expects a slump in sales as its forecast for holiday-quarter revenue fell about $2 billion short of Wall Street estimates.

Lenovo

Comments

1000 characters

China’s Lenovo posts first revenue drop in 10 quarters as COVID lockdowns weigh

Intra-day update: rupee drops against US dollar

Power sector: Circular debt touching Rs2.6trn mark

RMB clearance: SBP signs MoU with Chinese bank

China to help stabilise Pak economy: Xi

Shounter hydropower project: Saudi Fund’s financing available, Ecnec told

Two financing agreements signed with World Bank

UAE non-oil sector picks up in Oct as firms hire more staff

Jul-Oct trade deficit narrows down 26.59pc

Haris replaces injured Zaman for Pakistan at T20 World Cup

Modarabas: NA body voices its concerns over fraudulent schemes

Read more stories