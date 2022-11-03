AGL 6.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.44%)
ANL 9.55 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.53%)
AVN 77.80 Decreased By ▼ -2.50 (-3.11%)
BOP 5.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.15%)
CNERGY 4.85 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.11%)
EFERT 81.31 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.32%)
EPCL 53.90 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.65%)
FCCL 14.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.37%)
FFL 5.93 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.19%)
FLYNG 7.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.71%)
GGGL 9.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.42%)
GGL 15.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.51%)
GTECH 8.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.71%)
HUMNL 6.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.92%)
KEL 2.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.07%)
LOTCHEM 28.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.21%)
MLCF 27.52 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
OGDC 71.75 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (1.2%)
PAEL 15.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.77%)
PIBTL 5.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.42%)
PRL 17.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.76%)
SILK 1.06 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.95%)
TELE 9.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.77%)
TPL 7.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.59%)
TPLP 18.20 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (2.25%)
TREET 22.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.58%)
TRG 116.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.81 (-1.53%)
UNITY 20.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.73%)
WAVES 10.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.87%)
WTL 1.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2%)
BR100 4,179 Increased By 14 (0.34%)
BR30 15,382 Decreased By -40.3 (-0.26%)
KSE100 41,945 Increased By 135.9 (0.33%)
KSE30 15,349 Increased By 62.8 (0.41%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 03, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
BR Research INDU (Indus Motor Company Limited) 915.00 Increased By ▲ 0.51%

INDU: It’s not over

BR Research Published 03 Nov, 2022 07:58am
Follow us

It seems too easy to be Indus Motors (PSX: INDU). After revenues dropped 43 percent during 1QFY23, and the company incurred a gross loss, higher than the one it incurred during the covid-quarter when sales had dropped dramatically, INDU earned Rs1.3 billion in after-tax earnings for the quarter, up 2.5x from the previous quarter.

The revenue drop was expected as supply constraints induced by recent government efforts to curb demand have slashed volumes considerably across the board. The government has placed restrictions on the import of CKD kits and informal quotas are in place across the industry for the import of these inputs which has triggered a shortage in supply. The company’s volumes shrank 52 percent in 1QFY23. The sales mix and higher car prices allowed revenue per unit sold to increase 19 percent but costs have become a noose. Rupee devaluation and higher freight caused costs to balloon—up 42 percent per unit sold. This prompted margins to crash and burn.

However, the company’s “other income” more than made up for it with investments and cash balances, making money for the company that is not coming from its primary business operations. During the quarter, other income as a share of before-tax earnings stood at a whopping Rs5.2 billion, 2.8 times of before-tax earnings, or nearly 4 times the size of the company’s current after-tax profits.

Finance costs for the company remain negligible (as a share of the company’s large top-line) while overheads and other charges stay at 3 percent of revenue, matching the mean expenditure incurred by the company over the past 20 quarters. The company is at 3 percent net profit margins during the quarter but likely to signal confidence, a final cash dividend was announced which was a pay-out ratio of 50 percent. For the past 20 quarters, the average payout ratio is roughly 57 percent (not taking into account the covid quarter where dividend per share was 6x the earnings).

In the coming quarters, there may be trouble in paradise. Even if/when supply restrictions ease, demand-side issues will surface as consumers become more cautious about spending on expensive cars at a time when inflation is sky-rocketing and taxes are going up. Cost of bank financing has also surged making it ever more expensive to purchase vehicles by availing formal lending avenues that are still accessible.

indus motor INDU

Comments

1000 characters

INDU: It’s not over

China to help stabilise Pak economy: Xi

Power sector: Circular debt touching Rs2.6trn mark

RMB clearance: SBP signs MoU with Chinese bank

Shounter hydropower project: Saudi Fund’s financing available, Ecnec told

Two financing agreements signed with World Bank

Wood, timber import: certain conditions suspended

Jul-Oct trade deficit narrows down 26.59pc

Fed delivers big rate hike

Modarabas: NA body voices its concerns over fraudulent schemes

SC terms ICSID award in Reko Diq case a ‘nuclear bomb’

Read more stories