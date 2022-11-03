PARTLY FACETIOUS: ‘Daddy is great and daddy will return’

“I am a swing voter.”

“Ooops.”

“What?”

“That makes you neutral and there is no room for neutrality in the Land of the Pure so I guess that makes you an animal.”

“Which animal?”

“That’s your question? Really!”

“Well some animals I would not mind being called. Say a lion…”

“A lion has a harem you know and that’s a no-no.”

“OK then a tiger.”

“Our tiger is in London and his litter…”

“Oh dear me that will get you into trouble for sure.”

“Who do you think I meant when I said tiger?”

“The First Family that is barred from living in their rightful home and no I don’t mean Raiwind, where even the taps are made of gold, I mean the Prime Minister’s House.”

“That’s sounds like Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida…anyway when I said tiger I wasn’t referring to Mian sahib senior but to Tariq Ali the notable novelist of Pakistani descent…”

“You are being facetious anyway as a swing voter I reckon both The Khan and Nawaz Sharif should woo me because it’s always the swing voters that ensure a win in elections and…”

“Well as I said before The Khan reckons you are an animal and no, not one of the nice animals, but a weasel…”

“And what does Maryam Nawaz think?”

“Daddy is great and daddy will return because his conviction will be set aside just like her own…”

“For that to happen as planned the government must remain in power right?”

“Right and daddy will then trump The Khan and daddy will…”

“I love watching her: between the very vicious comments and snide remarks against The Unkill her discourse is so unrealistic. I mean saying that Dar has reduced inflation because some of her friends told her while inflation is higher by over 4 percent…”

“Did you see the huge diamond she was sporting on her index finger which I never noticed before, maybe that was mummy’s ring that she got off one of her brother’s wives…”

“Or maybe she got it as a gift, but as she is not yet in the PM House she doesn’t need to deal with Toshakhana……”

“Don’t be facetious.”

