Indian rupee dips

MUMBAI: The Indian rupee weakened slightly against the US currency on Wednesday on dollar demand from importers, though volumes were thin ahead of a key Federal Reserve monetary policy review.

The rupee last traded at 82.7900 per dollar, compared with 82.6950 in the previous session. The local unit traded in an 82.63-82.80 range on lower-than-usual volumes.

“Like yesterday, there was not much to talk of. There was bit of the normal importer dollar demand, while speculators were largely absent,” a trader at a private sector bank said.