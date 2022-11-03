AGL 6.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.44%)
Launching ceremony of Best Western Plus in MGC Jewel held

Press Release Published 03 Nov, 2022 05:50am
ISLAMABAD: MGC Real Estate and Best Western Hotel Group conducted their inauguration ceremony on Wednesday in Islamabad for the launch of Best Western Plus in MGC Jewel, located in Lake View Junction, Bahria Town.

The event was attended by Best Western Group’s Thailand and United Kingdom teams and their Best Western CEO Pakistan, Ch Abdul Wahid. Best Western Plus is a 4-star hotel chain from the USA.

Meanwhile, MGC Jewel is a 24 Kanal, 26 storey residential-commercial complex in Bahria Town, Phase 8, and it is going to become the biggest project in Bahria Town in upcoming years.

