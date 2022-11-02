AGL 6.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.3%)
China's Xi says will support Pakistan in stabilising its financial situation

  • Announces additional assistance package of RMB 500 million for Pakistan’s flood relief efforts'
  • Accepts PM Shehbaz's invitation to visit Pakistan
Reuters | APP Published November 2, 2022 Updated November 2, 2022 02:15pm
BEIJING: China will continue to support Pakistan in stabilising its financial situation, state media quoted China's President Xi Jinping as saying on Wednesday.

PM in Beijing to discuss debt, CPEC

China and Pakistan should move forward more effectively with the construction of their economic corridor, as well as accelerate the construction of infrastructure for the Gwadar Sea Port, state media reported.

Meanwhile, Pakistan's state media APP reported that President Xi Jinping has assured continued support for Pakistan’s sustainable economic and strategic projects including the Main Line-1 (ML-1) rail track and announced an additional assistance package of RMB 500 million for the country’s flood relief efforts.

In a meeting held at the People’s Great Hall, the two leaders reaffirmed their mutual commitment to CPEC, and agreed that as a project of strategic importance, both sides would make joint efforts to “launch the ML-1 as an early harvest project under the CPEC framework”.

Both leaders also acknowledged the need for a mass-transit project in Karachi and agreed to finalise all formalities for the early launch of the Karachi Circular Railway.

The two leaders discussed cooperation across a range of issues, including defence, trade and investment, agriculture, health, education, green energy, science and technology, and disaster preparedness.

The two leaders exchanged views on the rapid transformation in the international environment, which had exacerbated economic challenges for developing countries.

They agreed that contemporary challenges like climate change, health pandemics, and growing inequalities needed unqualified cooperation among states, in accordance with the purposes and principles of the United Nations Charter.

CPEC vital to ensuring SCO’s vision of shared prosperity: Bilawal

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and President Xi Jinping also acknowledged that a peaceful and stable Afghanistan would promote regional security and economic development and agreed that CPEC’s extension to Afghanistan would strengthen regional connectivity initiatives.

The prime minister also extended a warm invitation to President Xi to visit Pakistan at an early date, which the latter accepted.

