AGL 6.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.63%)
ANL 9.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.74%)
AVN 78.73 Decreased By ▼ -1.57 (-1.96%)
BOP 5.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.76%)
CNERGY 4.85 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.11%)
EFERT 81.10 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.06%)
EPCL 54.06 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (0.95%)
FCCL 14.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.44%)
FFL 5.90 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.68%)
FLYNG 7.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.31%)
GGGL 9.45 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
GGL 16.00 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.57%)
GTECH 8.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.71%)
HUMNL 6.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.46%)
KEL 2.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.36%)
LOTCHEM 28.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.38%)
MLCF 27.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.15%)
OGDC 71.25 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.49%)
PAEL 15.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.89%)
PIBTL 5.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.37%)
PRL 17.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.87%)
SILK 1.07 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.9%)
TELE 10.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.48%)
TPL 7.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.17%)
TPLP 18.25 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (2.53%)
TREET 22.35 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.45%)
TRG 116.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.81 (-1.53%)
UNITY 20.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.39%)
WAVES 10.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
WTL 1.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.67%)
BR100 4,174 Increased By 8.9 (0.21%)
BR30 15,367 Decreased By -55.3 (-0.36%)
KSE100 41,933 Increased By 124.1 (0.3%)
KSE30 15,344 Increased By 57.3 (0.37%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 02, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

China central bank says yuan to remain stable, hopes for soft landing in housing market

Reuters Published 02 Nov, 2022 09:39am
Follow us

HONG KONG/SHANGHAI: China’s central bank governor said on Wednesday that the yuan will remain stable against a basket of currencies and expressed hopes for a soft landing in the country’s property market.

Yi Gang, governor of the People’s Bank of China (PBOC), also told a conference in Hong Kong that structural reform will continue to fuel China’s economic growth, and that the country’s reform and opening-up policy will continue.

“I should say that the Chinese economy has remained broadly on track despite some challenges and downward pressure,” Yi told the Global Financial Leaders’ Investment Summit. “The Chinese economy has proved to be quite resilient and inflation remains subdued.”

China’s yuan falls to 15-year low after guidance fix breaches key level

China’s accommodative monetary policy played a role in supporting stable economic growth, and the central bank will use structural policies to prop up key areas such as agriculture, green development and smaller companies, he added.

Although the yuan has weakened against the dollar this year, it has appreciated against other major currencies, and will remain relatively stable against a basket of currencies, with the exchange rate mainly determined by the market, Yi said.

Regarding the property market, which is suffering from a prolonged debt crisis, Yi said local governments play an essential role in promoting its healthy development. China’s housing sector is linked to a lot of upstream and the downstream industries, and “we hope the housing market can achieve a soft landing,” he said.

The central banker also said that China will continue to improve business environment, protect property rights, promising that “reform and open-door policy will continue.”

Hong Kong has shown remarkable resilience, and “has a great potential in deepening connections with the mainland financial market,” Yi said.

Also read

China central bank Chinese yuan

Comments

1000 characters

China central bank says yuan to remain stable, hopes for soft landing in housing market

Intra-day update: rupee remains stable against US dollar

Sales tax harmonization: Centre, provinces agree on key definitions

Imran Khan steps up criticism of Sharifs

Gill’s name placed on ECL

GST on petroleum products likely in second half of Nov

CPEC vital to ensuring SCO’s vision of shared prosperity: Bilawal

Concessional energy to export-oriented sector: ECC approves amendments to earlier decision

Oct CPI accelerates to 26.6pc YoY

Survey: businesspeople pessimistic about prospects

OICCI members: FBR urged to clear Rs80bn refunds

Read more stories