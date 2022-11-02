AGL 6.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.63%)
ANL 9.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.74%)
AVN 78.35 Decreased By ▼ -1.95 (-2.43%)
BOP 5.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.76%)
CNERGY 4.85 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.11%)
EFERT 81.10 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.06%)
EPCL 54.10 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.03%)
FCCL 14.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.37%)
FFL 5.89 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.51%)
FLYNG 7.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.31%)
GGGL 9.45 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
GGL 15.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.13%)
GTECH 8.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.37%)
HUMNL 6.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.46%)
KEL 2.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.36%)
LOTCHEM 28.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.45%)
MLCF 27.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.22%)
OGDC 71.00 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.14%)
PAEL 15.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.89%)
PIBTL 5.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.37%)
PRL 17.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.52%)
SILK 1.07 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.9%)
TELE 9.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.67%)
TPL 7.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.17%)
TPLP 18.18 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (2.13%)
TREET 22.33 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.36%)
TRG 116.10 Decreased By ▼ -2.01 (-1.7%)
UNITY 20.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.44%)
WAVES 10.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.67%)
BR100 4,171 Increased By 6 (0.14%)
BR30 15,361 Decreased By -62.1 (-0.4%)
KSE100 41,910 Increased By 101.1 (0.24%)
KSE30 15,336 Increased By 49.6 (0.32%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 02, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

North Korea missile lands off South Korean coast for first time, prompting air raid warnings

Reuters Published 02 Nov, 2022 08:45am
<p>Photo: REUTERS</p>

Photo: REUTERS
Follow us

SEOUL: A North Korean ballistic missile landed less than 60 kilometres off South Korea’s coast on Wednesday, the first time an apparent test had landed near the South’s waters, leading to air raid warnings, officials said.

The missile was one of three short-range ballistic missiles fired from the North Korean coastal area of Wonsan into the sea, South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) said.

The JCS said at least one of the missiles landed 26 kilometres south of the Northern Limit Line (NLL), a disputed inter-Korean maritime border.

The missile landed 57 kilometres from the South Korean city of Sokcho, on the east coast, and 167 kilometres from Ulleung, where air raid warnings were issued.

“We heard the siren at around 8:55 am and all of us in the building went down to the evacuation place in the basement,” an Ulleung county official told Reuters.

“We stayed there until we came upstairs at around 9:15 after hearing that the projectile fell into the high seas.”

A resident on the southern part of the island said they received no warnings.

The launches came just hours after Pyongyang demanded that the United States and South Korea stop large-scale military exercises, saying such “military rashness and provocation can be no longer tolerated.”

A spokesman for the South Korean military said authorities were analysing the launches to see whether the missiles’ flight paths were intentional or whether one had gone off course.

It was the first time a North Korean ballistic missile had landed near South Korean waters, JCS said.

“Our military can never tolerate this kind of North Korea’s provocative act, and will strictly and firmly respond under close South Korea-US cooperation,” JCS said in a news release.

“For North Korea to test missiles in S or SE direction into East Sea and towards South Korean territory is highly unusual and particularly provocative,” Joseph Dempsey, a defence researcher at the International Institute for Strategic Studies, wrote in a post online.

On Monday United States and South Korea began Vigilant Storm, one of their largest combined military air drills, with hundreds of warplanes from both sides staging mock attacks 24 hours a day.

North Korea warns of heavy price if US, South Korea attack

North Korea has test-fired a record number of missiles this year, and has said that a recent flurry of launches were in response to the allied drills.

Japan defence minister Yasukazu Hamada said the government believed at least two ballistic missiles had been launched from North Korea, one flying east and another southeast.

“North Korea has been repeatedly launching missiles at an unprecedented rate, in new ways that we have not seen before,” Hamada said to reporters in Tokyo on Wednesday morning.

“These actions threaten the peace and stability of Japan, the wider region, as well as the broader international community, and are utterly unacceptable,” he added.

Japan has lodged a complaint and protested the actions via diplomatic channels in Beijing, he said.

Also read

North Korea South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff Yasukazu Hamada North Korean ballistic missile South Korea’s coast Japan defence minister

Comments

1000 characters

North Korea missile lands off South Korean coast for first time, prompting air raid warnings

Intra-day update: rupee remains stable against US dollar

Sales tax harmonization: Centre, provinces agree on key definitions

Imran Khan steps up criticism of Sharifs

Gill’s name placed on ECL

GST on petroleum products likely in second half of Nov

CPEC vital to ensuring SCO’s vision of shared prosperity: Bilawal

Concessional energy to export-oriented sector: ECC approves amendments to earlier decision

Oct CPI accelerates to 26.6pc YoY

Survey: businesspeople pessimistic about prospects

OICCI members: FBR urged to clear Rs80bn refunds

Read more stories