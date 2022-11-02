AGL 6.15 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (6.03%)
ANL 9.50 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (3.83%)
AVN 80.30 Increased By ▲ 5.40 (7.21%)
BOP 5.24 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.77%)
CNERGY 4.75 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.93%)
EFERT 81.05 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (0.53%)
EPCL 53.55 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (1.81%)
FCCL 14.60 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (3.18%)
FFL 5.86 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.99%)
FLYNG 7.61 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (4.97%)
GGGL 9.44 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.53%)
GGL 15.91 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (4.67%)
GTECH 8.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
HUMNL 6.53 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.4%)
KEL 2.81 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (3.31%)
LOTCHEM 28.90 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (2.41%)
MLCF 27.51 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (3.81%)
OGDC 70.90 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (1.33%)
PAEL 15.79 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (2.13%)
PIBTL 5.37 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (3.07%)
PRL 17.15 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (4.57%)
SILK 1.05 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.94%)
TELE 10.15 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (6.06%)
TPL 7.72 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (10.29%)
TPLP 17.80 Increased By ▲ 1.28 (7.75%)
TREET 22.25 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (2.77%)
TRG 118.11 Increased By ▲ 8.41 (7.67%)
UNITY 20.59 Increased By ▲ 1.04 (5.32%)
WAVES 10.70 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.2%)
WTL 1.50 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (12.78%)
BR100 4,165 Increased By 74.1 (1.81%)
BR30 15,423 Increased By 495.9 (3.32%)
KSE100 41,809 Increased By 544 (1.32%)
KSE30 15,286 Increased By 224.9 (1.49%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 02, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Senate panel calls for awareness about NCDs

Recorder Report Published 02 Nov, 2022 04:37am
Follow us

ISLAMABAD: The Special Committee for Control and Prevention of Non-Communicable Diseases (NCDs) on Tuesday decided to write a letter to the World Health Organisation (WHO) and invite federal health secretary and provincial health departments to provide necessary suggestions to the committee regarding the prevention and cure of NCDs.

The purpose of the committee is to spread awareness and provide necessary access to treatment regarding these diseases.

The committee was held under the chairmanship of Senator Kauda Babar.

He applauded Chairman Senate, Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani for constituting committee on this dominant issue. He informed that NCDs includes heart attacks, diabetes, cancer, etc., and 70%-75% of deaths have occurred due to these diseases in recent time. He further reiterated that major aim of this committee is to spread awareness and provide necessary access to treatment regarding these diseases.

Senator Syed Muhammad Ali Shah Jamot stated that awareness with respect to road safety laws and national highways laws should also be disseminated among the masses. The Special Committee unanimously approved Terms of Reference for the effective working of the Committee.

The meeting was attended by Senator Kauda Babar, Senator Syed Muhammad Ali Shah Jamot, and others. Relevant officers were also in attendance.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

WHO Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani Senate panel NCDs

Comments

1000 characters

Senate panel calls for awareness about NCDs

Sales tax harmonization: Centre, provinces agree on key definitions

Imran Khan steps up criticism of Sharifs

Gill’s name placed on ECL

GST on petroleum products likely in second half of Nov

CPEC vital to ensuring SCO’s vision of shared prosperity: Bilawal

Concessional energy to export-oriented sector: ECC approves amendments to earlier decision

Oct CPI accelerates to 26.6pc YoY

Survey: businesspeople pessimistic about prospects

OICCI members: FBR urged to clear Rs80bn refunds

Certified seed availability: Track-and-trace system on the cards

Read more stories