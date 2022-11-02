Senate panel calls for awareness about NCDs

ISLAMABAD: The Special Committee for Control and Prevention of Non-Communicable Diseases (NCDs) on Tuesday decided to write a letter to the World Health Organisation (WHO) and invite federal health secretary and provincial health departments to provide necessary suggestions to the committee regarding the prevention and cure of NCDs.

The purpose of the committee is to spread awareness and provide necessary access to treatment regarding these diseases.

The committee was held under the chairmanship of Senator Kauda Babar.

He applauded Chairman Senate, Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani for constituting committee on this dominant issue. He informed that NCDs includes heart attacks, diabetes, cancer, etc., and 70%-75% of deaths have occurred due to these diseases in recent time. He further reiterated that major aim of this committee is to spread awareness and provide necessary access to treatment regarding these diseases.

Senator Syed Muhammad Ali Shah Jamot stated that awareness with respect to road safety laws and national highways laws should also be disseminated among the masses. The Special Committee unanimously approved Terms of Reference for the effective working of the Committee.

The meeting was attended by Senator Kauda Babar, Senator Syed Muhammad Ali Shah Jamot, and others. Relevant officers were also in attendance.

