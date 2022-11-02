COAS, French envoy discuss regional security

ISLAMABAD: French Ambassador to Pakistan Nicolas Galey on Tuesday called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa at GHQ.

According to Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), matters of mutual interest including defence and security cooperation and the overall regional security situation were discussed during the meeting.

“Pakistan values its relations with France and we earnestly look forward to enhance mutually beneficial multi-domain relations based on common interests,” the ISPR quoted COAS as saying. Both leaders reiterated the desire to further enhance bilateral relations in all fields, the ISPR said.

The visiting dignitary expressed his grief over the devastation caused by floods in Pakistan and offered sincere condolence to the families of the victims.

The French ambassador also appreciated Pakistan’s efforts for regional stability and pledged to play his role in further improvement in diplomatic cooperation with Pakistan at all levels.

On another occasion on the same day, Ambassador of the Sultanate of Oman to Pakistan, Dr Al Sheikh Mohammed Omar Ahmed Al Marhoon, called on General Qamar Javed Bajwa at the GHQ. During the meeting, matters of mutual interest, regional security situation and partnership in various fields were discussed. The COAS said that Pakistan values its brotherly relations with Gulf countries and Pakistan-Oman relations are close, warm, cordial and deep.

The COAS also expressed that the two countries had great potential for cooperation in the defence and maritime security which could become a binding factor in our strategic partnership.

The Ambassador of Oman expressed his grief over the devastation caused by floods in Pakistan and offered sincere condolence to the families of the victims.

The visiting dignitary also appreciated Pakistan’s efforts for regional stability and pledged to play his role for further improvement in diplomatic cooperation with Pakistan at all levels.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022